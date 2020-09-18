Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~5%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market, 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Presently, close to 140 companies claim to be actively engaged in offering patient recruitment / retention services to the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, employing a variety of outreach methods and solutions

The market landscape is fragmented and distributed across various geographies; the growing need for specialized / niche study populations and cost saving options have made offshoring a popular trend

Majority of the services providers are based in developed regions; the market is characterized by the presence of both established players and small-sized companies / new entrants

Companies involved in this domain are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective service portfolios and comply to evolving industry benchmarks

The growing trend of outsourcing patient-recruitment-related activities is evident from the rise in partnership activity in the recent past and from the opinions expressed by eminent stakeholders in the industry

Several growth opportunities, driven by increasing volume of clinical trials, exist; some of these focus specially on the development of therapies for rare and complex indications

We expect the patient recruitment market for the services providers to increase steadily and grow by over 5% in the coming years

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION IN CLINICAL TRIALS Chapter Overview

Clinical Trials Clinical Trial Phases

Patient Recruitment The Patient Recruitment Process Challenges Associated with Patient Recruitment Strategies to Improve Patient Recruitment Ethical Considerations

Outsourcing of Patient Recruitment Patient Recruitment Services

Patient Retention Patient Retention Services



PATIENT OUTREACH METHODS Chapter Overview

Patient Outreach Methods Traditional Media Physician Referrals Television Radio Print Media (Newspaper, Flyers, Brochures and Posters) Direct Mail Campaigns Cold Call / Call Center Advantages and Limitations of Traditional Media Emerging / Novel Methods Social Media Social Media Platforms Used in Patient Recruitment Geo-Social Media Social Networking Websites Advantages and Limitations of Social Media Mobile / Software Applications Patient Networks Patient Advocacy Groups Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) / Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Other Health Data Promotion of Trials in Indication Specific Events for Patients Best Practices / Recommendations for Patient Outreach



COMPETITIVE MARKET LANDSCAPE OF PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SERVICE PROVIDERS

Chapter Overview

Patient Recruitment and Retention Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Geography Analysis by Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Offered Analysis by Patient Outreach Methods Analysis by Patient Recruitment Associated Services Analysis by Patient Retention Methods Analysis by Geographical Reach Analysis by Therapeutic Expertise Information on Payment Model, Recruitment Technology / Platform, and Regulatory Approval / Certification / Compliance Status



COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Assumptions and Key Parameters

Patient Recruitment and Retention Service Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis Small-Sized Companies Mid-Sized Companies Large Companies



COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Patient Recruitment Service Providers in North America Acurian Company Overview Financial Information Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook BBK Worldwide Company Overview Financial Information Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook Bright Pharmaceuticals Services Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Future Outlook ClinEdge Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook CSSi Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook CTM Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services



7.2.6.2 Future Outlook

Integrated Clinical Trial Services (ICTS) Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook

MMG Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Future Outlook

Topstone Research Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Future Outlook

WCCT Global Company Overview Financial Information Patient Recruitment Services Recent Developments Future Outlook

Patient Recruitment Service Providers in Europe Antidote Company Overview Financial Information Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook FIDELIS RESEARCH Company Overview Financial Information Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook Ignite Data Company Overview Financial Information Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Future Outlook Polaris BioPharma Consulting Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Tudor Reilly Health Company Overview Financial Information Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook Patient Recruitment Services Providers in Asia Pacific CROèe Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook Jsure Healthmedia Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Future Outlook TrialWire Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Pacific Groove Company Overview Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Recent Developments Future Outlook



PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview

Partnership Models

Patient Recruitment and Retention Services: List of Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnerships Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Purpose of Agreement Analysis by Therapeutic Area Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Geographical Analysis Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



RECENT TRENDS IN PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION Chapter Overview Social Media-based Campaigning to Accelerate Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials Adoption of Mobile Technologies for Patient Recruitment and Retention Use of EHR Data to Improve Patient Recruitment Rates Other Real-World Data Sources to Help Overcome Patient Recruitment-Related Challenges Growing Focus on Conducting Clinical Research in Emerging Markets

FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES Chapter Overview Anticipated Increase in the Number of Global Clinical Trials Growing Demand for Orphan Drugs and Personalized Medicine Increased Offshoring of Clinical Development Operations to Emerging Regions Availability of Service Providers Offering One-Stop-Solutions Stringent Regulations and Complex Study Protocols Expected to Promote Outsourcing MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Overall Patient Recruitment Services Market, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market: Distribution by Steps in Patient Recruitment Process, 2019- 2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market: Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in North America, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in the US: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019- 2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in the US: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Canada: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Canada: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in EU5, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Germany: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Germany: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in France: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in France: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in the UK: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in the UK: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Italy: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Italy: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Spain: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Spain: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Japan: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Japan: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in South Korea: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in South Korea: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Australia: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Australia: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in China: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in China: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in India: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in India: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Rest of the World: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2030 Patient Recruitment Services Market in Rest of the World: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2030 CONCLUSION



12.1. Evolving Requirements Related to Patient Enrolment have Imposed a Significant Burden on Drug Developers, Causing Many to Outsource their Recruitment and Retention-related Processes

12.2. Several CROs Offer Patient Recruitment and Retention Services across the Globe; North America and Europe have Emerged as Key Hubs

12.3. Currently, a Variety of Outreach Methods are being used to Enroll Patient from Across Different Geographies and Therapeutic Areas

12.4. Innovation, Use of Real World Evidence and the Establishment of Strategic Alliances between Stakeholders are Anticipated to Act as Key Market Enablers

12.5. Driven by the Increasing Demand for Niche and Highly Specific Patient Populations in Clinical Trials, the Patient Recruitment Services Market is Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Decade

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS Chapter Overview Link2Trials Interview Transcript: Simon Klaasen, Co-founder and Managing Director nRollmed Interview Transcript: Hagit Nof, Chief Operation Officer and Business Development Officer Seeker Health Interview Transcript: Paul Ivsin, Managing Director APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



