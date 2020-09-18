More than 240 companies across the globe claim to have the required capabilities to offer variety of services on a contract basis, working at different scales of operation, for a wide range of ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs, claims Roots Analysis
Owing to various reasons, such as growing manufacturing demand, need for specialized facilities, equipment and operational expertise, and high costs of development associated with certain drugs / therapies, a number of ophthalmic drug developers have demonstrated a preference to outsource certain aspects of drug development and production operations to contract service providers.
The USD 1.7 billion financial opportunity (by 2030) within the Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Type of product
- Ophthalmic API
- Ophthalmic drug FDF
Type of FDF manufactured
- Solid
- Semi-solid
- Liquid / suspension
Type of primary packaging
- Ampoule / vial
- Glass / plastic bottle
- Ointment tube
- Blister packing
- Other forms
Scale of manufacturing
- Clinical
- Commercial
Company size
- Small
- Mid-sized
- Large
- Very large
Target disease indication
- Age-related macular degeneration
- Dry eye
- Glaucoma
- Other disease segments
Key geographical regions
- North America (US, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Rest of the world
The Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Akorn
- Akums
- Bal Pharma
- Catalent
- Cayman Chemical
- Entod Pharmaceuticals
- Farmigea
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Indiana Ophthalmics
- Lomapharm
- Medichem
- Pillar5 Pharma
- Recipharm
- Salvat
- Sterling Pharmaceutical Services
- Sunways India
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Current Market Landscape
- Company Competitiveness Analysis
- Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in North America: Company Profiles
- Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Europe: Company Profiles
- Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Capacity Analysis
- Demand Analysis
- Market Forecast
- Case Study: Comparison of Small Molecule and Large Molecule Ophthalmic Drugs / Therapies
- SWOT Analysis
- Survey Analysis
- Executive Insights
- Future Growth Opportunities
- Appendix 1: List of Ophthalmic Medical Device Contract Manufacturers
- Appendix 2: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations
