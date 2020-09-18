Market Reports News

More than 240 companies across the globe claim to have the required capabilities to offer variety of services on a contract basis, working at different scales of operation, for a wide range of ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to various reasons, such as growing manufacturing demand, need for specialized facilities, equipment and operational expertise, and high costs of development associated with certain drugs / therapies, a number of ophthalmic drug developers have demonstrated a preference to outsource certain aspects of drug development and production operations to contract service providers.

The USD 1.7 billion financial opportunity (by 2030) within the Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of product

  • Ophthalmic API
  • Ophthalmic drug FDF

Type of FDF manufactured

  • Solid
  • Semi-solid
  • Liquid / suspension

Type of primary packaging

  • Ampoule / vial
  • Glass / plastic bottle
  • Ointment tube
  • Blister packing
  • Other forms

Scale of manufacturing

  • Clinical
  • Commercial

Company size

  • Small
  • Mid-sized
  • Large
  • Very large

Target disease indication

  • Age-related macular degeneration
  • Dry eye
  • Glaucoma
  • Other disease segments

Key geographical regions

  • North America (US, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • Rest of the world

The Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • Akorn
  • Akums
  • Bal Pharma
  • Catalent
  • Cayman Chemical
  • Entod Pharmaceuticals
  • Farmigea
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
  • Indiana Ophthalmics
  • Lomapharm
  • Medichem
  • Pillar5 Pharma
  • Recipharm
  • Salvat
  • Sterling Pharmaceutical Services
  • Sunways India

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Current Market Landscape
  5. Company Competitiveness Analysis
  6. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in North America: Company Profiles
  7. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Europe: Company Profiles
  8. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles
  9. Clinical Trial Analysis
  10. Capacity Analysis
  11. Demand Analysis
  12. Market Forecast
  13. Case Study: Comparison of Small Molecule and Large Molecule Ophthalmic Drugs / Therapies
  14. SWOT Analysis
  15. Survey Analysis
  16. Executive Insights
  17. Future Growth Opportunities
  18. Appendix 1: List of Ophthalmic Medical Device Contract Manufacturers
  19. Appendix 2: Tabulated Data
  20. Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/ophthalmic-drugs-cmo/294.html    

