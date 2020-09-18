The Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 57%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Neoantigen Targeted Therapies, 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Presently, over 150 neoantigen targeted therapies are being evaluated for advanced cancer indications and are designed for delivery via different routes of administration

Several molecules are in early stages of clinical development; based on delivery strategies, variety of vaccines and immunotherapies have been established for targeting personalized and shared antigens

Over the years, more than 6,000 patents related to neoantigens and affiliated therapies have been granted / filed; this is indicative of the heightened pace of research in this field

Both industry and academic players are contributing to the innovation, which is evident across published scientific literature focused on multiple targeted therapies for a myriad of cancer indications

Several investors, having realized the untapped opportunity within this emerging segment of cancer immunotherapy, have invested over USD 7 billion across 150 instances in the period between 2014 and 2019

The increasing traction in this field is also reflected in the partnership activity; deals inked in the recent past focused on a diverse range of therapies, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders

The market will receive the required impetus after approval of the first neoantigen targeted therapy; the future growth is likely to be driven by the successful clinical outcomes of the late-stage molecules

In fact, opinions from industry experts confirm the vast potential of this segment of cancer immunotherapy, capable of targeting personalized / off-the-shelf tumour antigens with multiple types of vaccines and therapies providers

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Concept of Immunotherapy

History of Cancer Immunotherapy

Limitations of Cancer Immunotherapy

Targeting Tumor-Specific Neoantigens Types of Neoantigens Role of Neoantigens in Cancer Immunotherapy Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Identification and Selection of Neoantigens Delivery of Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Key Challenges and Future Perspectives



MARKET OVERVIEW Chapter Overview

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Marketed and Development Pipeline

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Pipeline Analysis Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Type of Molecule Analysis by Type of Immunotherapy Analysis by Type of Therapy Analysis by Route of Administration Analysis by Target Disease Indication Analysis by Type of Neoantigen Analysis by Line of Therapy Funnel Analysis: Analysis by Phase of Development, Type of Immunotherapy and Type of Therapy Heptagon Representation: Analysis by Phase of Development and Route of Administration

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: List of Drug Developers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location Leading Developers Analysis by Geography



4.5 Grid Analysis: Analysis by Target Disease Indication, Company Size and Location

COMPANY PROFILES: NEOANTIGEN TARGETED THERAPIES Chapter Overview

Bavarian Nordic Company Overview Financial Information Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook

Genocea Biosciences Company Overview Financial Information Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook

Gradalis Company Overview Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook

Immunicum Company Overview Financial Information Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook

Immunovative Therapies Company Overview Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Overview Financial Information Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook

MediGene Company Overview Financial Information Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook

Neon Therapeutics Company Overview Financial Information Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Portfolio Recent Collaborations Future Outlook



PUBLICATION ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: List of Publications Analysis by Year of Publication Analysis by Type of Study Analysis by Study Objective Analysis by Affiliated Therapies Analysis by Target Disease Indication Key Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications



PATENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Patent Analysis Analysis by Publication Year Analysis by Geographical Location Analysis by CPC Classifications Analysis by Type of Industry Emerging Focus Areas Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis Analysis by Patent Characteristics

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Patent Valuation Analysis PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview

Partnership Models

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Type of Immunotherapy Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Product Analysis by Type of Partnership and Target Disease Indication Regional Analysis Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships



FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Types of Funding

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis Analysis by Number of Instances Analysis by Amount Invested Analysis by Type of Funding Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Types of Therapies Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Types of Indications



9.3.4. Analysis by Geography

Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount of Funding

Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Instances

Concluding Remarks

