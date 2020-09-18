Growing at an annualized rate of 12%, the HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing (3rd Edition) 2020- 2030”, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Close to 120 companies across the globe claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs

The market is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants based in different geographies that claim to be capable of manufacturing highly potent products, at varying scales of operation

In order to acquire competencies across the supply chain and cater to evolving needs of sponsors, companies offering services across different scales of operation have established presence in various geographical regions

In recent years, a steady increase in partnership activity has been observed in this domain; a variety of deals have been inked related to highly potent drug products

In order to enhance the core competencies in this domain, CMOs are actively investing in upgrading existing infrastructure and expanding their respective manufacturing capacities

Most of the installed, global HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing capacity belongs to established CMOs, accounting for close to 75% of the available capacity across various geographies

Case-in-point: ADCs represent a significant growth opportunity; over 30 CMOs currently extend their services to manufacture one or multiple components of an ADC molecule

We expect highly potent drug developers to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations in the mid to long term, causing service-based revenues to grow at an annualized rate of more than 10%

In the long-term, the projected opportunity for the contract manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs is likely to be well distributed across various dosage forms, nature of molecules and sizes of contract service providers

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/hpapi-and-cytotoxic-drugs-manufacturing/299.html

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Overview of Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) Classification based on Potency of Pharmacological Ingredients Types of HPAPIs Challenges Associated with Handling HPAPIs Considerations for Handling HPAPIs Contract Manufacturing of HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Selection of a Suitable CMO Partner for HPAPI Manufacturing Regulatory Considerations for HPAPI Manufacturing Concluding Remarks



MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered Analysis by Type of Product Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities Analysis by Facility Size Analysis by Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging



COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in North America

Company Competitiveness Analysis: HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Europe

Company Competitiveness Analysis: HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUGS CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Catalent Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Pfizer CentreOne Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Piramal Pharma Solutions Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook SAFC (a business division of Sigma-Aldrich) Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook



HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUGS CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS BASED IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Carbogen Amics Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Evonik Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Lonza Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Siegfried Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Teva API Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook



HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUGS CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS BASED IN ASIA PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Formosa Laboratories Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook Intas Pharmaceuticals Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Future Outlook MabPlex Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Future Outlook ScinoPharm Company Overview HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Future Outlook STA Pharmaceutical (a WuXi AppTec company) Company Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings Manufacturing Facilities Recent Developments Future Outlook



PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview

Partnership Models

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Type of Product Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Company Size Analysis of Acquisitions by Amount Invested Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Geographical Analysis Continent-wise Distribution Country-wise Distribution RECENT EXPANSIONS Chapter Overview HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: Recent Expansions Analysis by Year of Expansion Analysis by Type of Expansion Analysis by Scale of Operation and Type of Expansion Analysis by Type of Product and Type of Expansion Analysis by Expanded Facility Area Analysis by Amount Invested Analysis by Company Headquarters and Company Size Analysis by Location of Facility and Type of Expansion Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions Geographical Analysis Continent-wise Distribution Country-wise Distribution CAPACITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Methodology HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: Global, Installed Capacity Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Concluding Remarks



MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK Chapter Overview

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing: Make versus Buy Decision Making MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

Overall HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Product

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Company Size

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution across Key Geographical Regions HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the US, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Canada, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Mexico, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the UK, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Italy, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Germany, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in France, 2020-2030



8.2.5. HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Spain, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, 2020-2030

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030 (USD Billion) HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in China, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in India, 2020-2030 HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Asia Pacific, 2020-2030

HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the Rest of the World, 2020-2030

SWOT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Concluding Remarks

CASE-IN-POINT: CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES Chapter Overview Key Components of ADCs Antibody Cytotoxin Linker Overview of ADC Manufacturing Key Process Steps Challenges Associated with ADC Manufacturing Growing Trend of Outsourcing in ADC Manufacturing Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer Growing Demand for One-Stop-Shops and Integrated Service Providers Key Considerations for Selecting a CMO Partner ADC Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Service(s) Offered Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Scale of Operation CONCLUDING REMARKS EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS Chapter Overview BSP Pharmaceuticals Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Antonella Mancuso and Maria Elena Guadagno, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Business Director Catalent Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Stacy McDonald and Jennifer L. Mitcham, Group Product Manager and Director-Business Development CordenPharma Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Roberto Margarita, Business Development Director Helsinn Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Allison Vavala, Senior Manager, Business Development Idifarma Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Javier E. Aznárez Araiz, Business Development Piramal Healthcare Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Dr. Mark Wright, Site Head, Grangemouth APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



