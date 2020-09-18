The Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~5%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed report on Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market covering key aspects of the industry and identifying future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Over 180 companies from different regions across the globe presently claim to provide services for the development of companion diagnostic tests

Currently, a variety of services are available across the entire diagnostics development supply chain, including assays based on a wide range of analytical techniques, especially in the developed geographies

Numerous pharmaceutical players are actively seeking to enter into partnership with companion diagnostics service providers, in order to leverage the latter’s expertise in this field

The rise in interest in this field is reflected in the number of partnerships established in the recent past, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders, and focused on a variety of end objectives

In order to achieve an edge over the contemporary competition, companies engaged in this domain are increasingly focusing on the integration of advanced service offerings in their respective portfolios

The value chain involves drug and diagnostics developers, service providers, along with other important stakeholders, each having a discrete set of priorities and requirements

Given the growing demand for precision medicine, the companion diagnostics services market is expected to witness a double digit growth; the opportunity is likely to be distributed across different regions and techniques

In the long-term, growth in the market is anticipated to be driven by the clinical studies based on novel tumor markers, which have been identified as promising biological targets for development of companion diagnostics

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/companion-diagnostics-services/297.html

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Evolution of Personalized Medicine

Overview of Companion Diagnostics Development of Companion Diagnostics Analytical Techniques Used in Companion Diagnostic Tests Immunohistochemistry In situ Hybridization Polymerase Chain Reaction DNA Sequencing / Next Generation Sequencing Advantages of Companion Diagnostics

Applications of Companion Diagnostics across Different Therapeutic Areas Oncology Infectious Diseases Neurological Disorders

Regulatory Review and Approval Process for Companion Diagnostics

Existing Challenges

Future Roadmap MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Type of Service Offered

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Analytical Technique

4.2.3. Analysis by Regulatory Accreditation / Certification

Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Developer Landscape

4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3 Analysis by Geographical Location

4.3.4 Grid Representation: Analysis by Type of Service Offered, Company Size, and Geographical Location

4.3.5 World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography

COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Key Players in North America Asuragen Recent Developments and Future Outlook Covance Recent Developments and Future Outlook Geneuity Recent Developments and Future Outlook MD Biosciences Recent Developments and Future Outlook ResearchDx Recent Developments and Future Outlook Players in Europe Almac Diagnostic Services Recent Developments and Future Outlook Leica Biosystems Recent Developments and Future Outlook R-Biopharm Recent Developments and Future Outlook Tepnel Pharma Services Recent Developments and Future Outlook Key Players in Asia-Pacific BARD1 Life Sciences Recent Developments and Future Outlook BioMarCare Technologies Recent Developments and Future Outlook Gencurix Recent Developments and Future Outlook Macrogen Recent Developments and Future Outlook



PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2 Partnership Models

6.3 List of Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3.1 Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.3 Analysis by Type of Analytical Technique

6.3.4 Analysis by Type of Therapeutic Area

6.3.5 Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.6 Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.7 Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.8 Popular Analytical Techniques: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.9 Regional Analysis

6.3.10 Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions

Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Alzheimer’s Disease Companies Working on the Amyloid Beta Biomarker World Map Representation: Amyloid Beta Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the Tau Biomarker World Map Representation: Tau Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Breast Cancer Companies Working on the BRCA Biomarker World Map Representation: BRCA Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the HER Biomarker World Map Representation: HER Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the HR Biomarker World Map Representation: HR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the PD-L1 Biomarker World Map Representation: PD-L1 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Colorectal Cancer Companies Working on the BRAF Biomarker World Map Representation: BRAF Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the EGFR Biomarker World Map Representation: EGFR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the KRAS Biomarker World Map Representation: KRAS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the MSI Biomarker World Map Representation: MSI Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the NRAS Biomarker World Map Representation: NRAS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostic Service Providers: HIV Companies Working on the CCR5 Biomarker World Map Representation: CCR5 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Lung Cancer Companies Working on the ALK Biomarker World Map Representation: ALK Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the EGFR Biomarker World Map Representation: EGFR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the PD-L1 Biomarker World Map Representation: PD-L1 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the ROS Biomarker World Map Representation: ROS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: NASH / NAFLD Companies Working on the AST Biomarker World Map Representation: AST Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Ovarian Cancer Companies Working on the BRCA Biomarker World Map Representation: BRCA Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Companies Working on the CA-125 Biomarker World Map Representation: CA-125 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Prostate Cancer Companies Working on the PTEN Biomarker World Map Representation: PTEN Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials



COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Methodology

8.3 Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.4 Company Competitiveness Analysis

8.4.1 Companion Diagnostics Service Providers based in North America

8.4.2 Companion Diagnostics Service Providers based in Europe

8.4.3 Companion Diagnostics Service Providers based in Asia Pacific / RoW

STAKEHOLDER NEEDS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Companion Diagnostics: Needs of Different Stakeholders

Comparison of Needs of Various Stakeholders Needs of Drug Developers Needs of Companion Diagnostics Developers Needs of Regulatory Authorities Needs of Testing Laboratories Needs of Payers / Insurance Providers Needs of Physicians Needs of Patients

VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Companion Diagnostics Value Chain: Cost Distribution Research and Product Development Manufacturing and Assembly Clinical Trials, FDA Approval and Other Administrative Tasks Payer Negotiation and KOL Engagement Marketing and Sales Companion Diagnostics Development Operations: Key Cost Contributors Companion Diagnostics Co-Development Operations: Key Cost Contributors

CLINICAL RESEARCH ON CANCER BIOMARKERS: BIG PHARMA PERSPECTIVE Chapter Overview Methodology Clinical Trial Analysis List of Likely Drug Candidates for IVD Developers Cumulative Distribution of Biomarker Focused Trials by Registration Year, 2016-2019 Analysis of Trials for Most Popular Biomarkers Analysis of Trials for Moderately Popular Biomarkers Analysis of Trials for Less Popular / Preliminary Stage Biomarkers Other Emerging Biomarkers: Word Cloud Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year



11.4.6. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year

Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Less Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year

Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials for Most Popular Indications Analysis of Trials for Moderately Popular Indications Analysis of Trials for Less Popular and Other Indications Other Emerging Indications: Word Cloud Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Most Popular Indications by Registration Year Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications by Registration Year Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Less Popular / Preliminary Stage Indications by Registration Year

Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Phase of Development Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers Analysis of Trials of the Less Popular and Other Biomarkers Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Indications Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications Analysis of Trials of the Less Popular and Other Indications

Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Sponsor Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Indications Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications

Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Recruitment Status

Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Therapy Design

Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Geography Analysis of Trials by Phase of Development and Recruitment Status

Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Most Popular Indications

Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Moderately Popular Indications

Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Preliminary Stage Indications

MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1 Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market, 2020-2030

12.3.1. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, 2020 2030

12.3.2. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Type of Analytical Technique, 2020-2030

12.3.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Region, 2020-2030

12.4. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in North America, 2020-2030

12.4.1. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in the North America: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, 2020-2030

12.4.2. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in the North America: Distribution by Type of Analytical Technique, 2020-2030

12.5. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030

12.5.1. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, 2020-2030

12.5.2. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Analytical Technique, 2020-2030

12.6. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World, 2020-2030

12.6.1. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, 2020-2030

12.6.2. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Analytical Technique, 2020-2030

EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS Chapter Overview Tymora Analytical Operations Company Snapshot Anton Iliuk (President, Chief Technology Officer), Tymora Analytical Operations Novodiax Company Snapshot Paul Kortschak (Senior Vice President, Novodiax) OWL Metabolomics Company Snapshot Pablo Ortiz (Chief Executive Officer, OWL Metabolomics) NeoGenomics Laboratories Company Snapshot Lawrence M. Weiss (Chief Scientific Officer, NeoGenomics Laboratories) CONCLUDING REMARKS APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/companion-diagnostics-services/297.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]