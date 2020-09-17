Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary/Animal Vaccines market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Veterinary/Animal Vaccines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global veterinary vaccines market size was valued at USD 9.75 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.01 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

We have updated Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

In this era, animals and humans are irrevocably interlinked and connected owing to several critical factors. Life without animals is unsustainable, but at the same instance, due to several internal and external factors such as disease causative agents, animals are exposed to several disease-causing risks. One of the most critical tools for the prevention of diseases amongst the animals is the administration of veterinary vaccines. Veterinary vaccines are substances that are designed to elicit protective immune responses in animals and prepare their immune system to fight future infections from various disease-causing agents.

In the current global animal vaccines market scenario, there are a number of positive factors providing a major impetus to the growth of the animal vaccines. There is increased awareness with respect to animal health and the possible repercussions or negative impact to its neglect. Veterinary vaccines often play a crucial role in animal health protection by controlling and preventing serious epizootic diseases.

Animal diseases are a negative constraint to sustained agricultural development and food security and can disrupt the economic benefits of international trade in livestock commodities. Improved understanding of animal immunology, pathogenicity and animal disease epidemiology have contributed substantially to the introduction of new animal immunization measures.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increased Awareness and Innovation of New Vaccines are likely to propel the Veterinary Vaccines Market.

One of the crucial drivers for veterinary vaccine market growth is the increased awareness regarding veterinary healthcare and the corresponding increase in animal ownerships. Animal owners of the modern era are far more aware regarding their animals immunization and the new launches in veterinary vaccines to safeguard their health. They have also been aided in the process by governmental and non-governmental agencies such as Bayers global campaign towards animal health which is also concerned with the mitigation of zoonotic diseases.

The Increasing Need for Advanced and Effective Vaccines to Drive the Animal Vaccines Market Worldwide

Other critical driving factors are the technological advancements in animal vaccines and the subsequent product launches. Animal vaccines have undergone major R&D innovations since the time they were initially introduced to the general public. Animal vaccines based on the conventionally attenuated and inactivated pathogens have made critical and substantial contributions to safeguard animal and human health. But the drawbacks of the traditional or conventional animal vaccines such as complex immunogenicity of the certain bacterial pathogens is often only partially imitated in the inactivated vaccines. These factors have led to the development of recombinant vaccines which has a number of advantages such as non-exposure of vaccinating to the pathogen. Another key driving factor leading to the wide adoption of animal vaccines is the prevention of animal diseases that can be transmitted to humans and cause epidemics leading to a public health scare.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

The Recombinant Segment Would Ensure to Generate the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period.

On the basis of product, the veterinary vaccines market can be segmented into inactivated, live attenuated, recombinant, and others.

The inactivated and live attenuated vaccines segments are estimated to hold dominant shares of the veterinary vaccines industry, despite their status as conventional vaccines and the associated limitations. On the other hand, the recombinant vaccines are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to its positive features such as purity, safety, efficacy and potency.

Some of the other factors that have contributed to the high growth of the recombinant segment is the cost effective production of this vaccine and the ability of the manufacturers to produce it at an improved and higher quality. The other advantage over the conventional animal vaccines is that the recombinant vaccine allows the immune system to focus its antibodies production against the relevant antigens.

By Animal Analysis

Companion Animal Vaccines is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period.

On the basis of animal, the veterinary vaccines market can be segmented into companion, and livestock. In terms of animal, the companion animal veterinary vaccine segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is primarily due to the increasing pet animal ownership across the world. Other factors contributing to the growth of the companion animals vaccines are the popular trend of animal adoption, a cause which is actively supported by a number of non-governmental agencies. Companion animal vaccination is also one of the most common veterinary procedures undertaken across the globe especially due to increasing aware and concerned animal owners.

Due to the great dependency of humans on livestock animals for various needs such as meat and other animal based products, increased attention is focused on regular livestock animal vaccination. This is further driven by governments banning the use of antibiotics on livestock animals meant for food. This leads producers of animal meat to depend on timely vaccination to prevent usage of unnecessary veterinary drugs. This is expected to drive the livestock veterinary vaccine market.

By Route of Administration Analysis

Parenteral to hold a leading position in the veterinary vaccines market in terms of revenue generation in the forecast period.

On the basis of route of administration, the global veterinary vaccines market can be segmented into companion, and livestock. Parenteral animal vaccines are expected to generate the highest revenue in this market during the forecast period. Parenteral animal immunization is one of the most common and traditional modes of vaccinations and it is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. Parenteral animal vaccination includes the three major routes of subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal. Due to technological advances in vaccine delivery devices, this segment is further anticipated to undergo growth in the forecast period

Despite lesser revenues in the forecast period and a lower CAGR, the oral animal vaccines segment is anticipated to see numerous R&D initiatives in the forecast period due to increasing trials with new modes of vaccine delivery. This is especially true for the mucosal vaccination which is also an oral route of administration, but the weak immune response of the oral animal vaccines remains a limiting factor.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Veterinary Clinics Segment Would Hold the Highest Share Among Distribution Channels.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market for animal vaccines can be segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, and others. The veterinary clinic segment is anticipated to have the dominant share because vaccinations are often a short duration procedure which is often conducted at smaller institutions.

Veterinary hospital segments are anticipated to be the second most dominant share because in cases of complications, these institutions are able to provide more advanced care facilities. Pharmacies & drug stores segments are also anticipated to experience opportunities for revenue increase due to the increasing usage of online pharmacy facilities, which are often supported by these institutions.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 2.97 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global veterinary vaccines industry during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of efficient veterinary vaccines coupled with the usage of technologically advanced vaccine delivery devices across the region will drive the market growth in the region. Besides this, the increasing companion animal ownership and adoption, coupled with stringent vaccination guidelines for these animals, are expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market value. Due to the increasing disposable incomes across the region, there is a greater awareness with respect to preventive animal healthcare. Companion and livestock animal owners from India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific are taking an interest in implementing of regular and timely vaccination. This would drive the animal vaccine market growth across the region.

North America Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the market due to strict regulatory guidelines with respect to the animal vaccinations. The high growth countries, including UK, France, and Scandinavia would contribute to the growth of the European market. The Latin American market for animal vaccines is anticipated to undergo a higher growth due to robust trade in animal meat such as beef. The Middle East and Africa will witness restricted growth compared to the other key regions.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Eli Lilly and Company, Elanco, Inc., and Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health) Will Ensure to Strengthen the Market Position with Respect to Providing Veterinary Vaccines Across the Globe

The veterinary vaccines market is dominated by some key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions and dominance of market share. These include a group of 4-5 key companies with wider geographic presence and continued R&D resulting in strong regulatory approvals. Anticipated executions of major strategic decisions such as Elancos acquisition of Bayers Animal Health division is further expected to consolidate the major revenue share amongst key companies.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Eli Lilly and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Zoetis

Ceva

Elanco

Merial

Biovac

NEOGEN CORPORATION

ImmuCell Corporation

REPORT COVERAGE

The increased awareness on the impact of animal health on the human healthcare system and product launches based on advanced technologies is expected to increase the global veterinary vaccine market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major animal diseases by countries, livestock and companion animal ownership patterns, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, and technological advancements in animal immunization. Along with this other key insights includes an overview of novel vaccine delivery modes, key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Others

By Animal

Companion

Livestock

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

January 2019: Boehringer Ingelheim launched the first vaccines produced in China for the vaccination of the swine called Ingelvac PRRS MLV for the China market

October 2018: MSD Animal Health announced the launch of the IDAL3G Twin, the first ever First Needle-Free and Intradermal Device with Two Injector Heads for the vaccination of the swine

December 2017: Zoetis announced the launch of the Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine, the latest vaccine in the companys canine influenza vaccine portfolio

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Veterinary/Animal Vaccines in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580