Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ceramics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ceramics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Ceramics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traditional, Advanced), By Application (Tiles, Sanitary Wares, Abrasives, Pottery, Bricks & Pipes, Others), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Medical, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global ceramics market size was USD 133.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 243.12 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Ceramic is a solid material composed of a metal, non-metal, ionic, and covalent bond containing inorganic compounds. It has properties such as chemical inertness, high melting temperatures, hardness, and low electrical and thermal conductivity. The properties displayed by ceramics are the result of its crystalline structure and chemical composition. The increasing use of ceramics in diverse applications, owing to its properties, is expected to propel the ceramics market growth over the forecast period.

Ceramics are used for manufacturing different products ranging from decorative pots to nuclear fuel pellets by changing the composition of ceramic using various additives and using different processing techniques. Ceramics are known as traditional and advanced ceramics, depending upon their raw materials. The raw materials used for making traditional ceramics include silica, clay, and feldspar. Whereas, advanced ceramics are made by using compounds such as alumina, tungsten carbide, and silica carbide, that are added to enhance the properties of ceramics such as abrasion resistance, and electrical resistance.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ceramics from Building & Construction Industry to Aid in Expansion of Market

In building & construction industry, ceramics are majorly used for producing tiles, bricks & pipes, and sanitary wares. Ceramic is the most-preferred material due to its properties such as toughness, hardness, electrical resistance, and chemical inertness. Rising demand for ceramics for various applications in building & construction industry will lead to an upsurge in the ceramics market.

The demand for ceramics is also increasing from other industries such as medical, and automotive. In medical industry, biocompatible ceramics called bio ceramics are used in surgical bone implants, tooth replacement, and to reconstruct fractured bones. Automotive applications of ceramics include sensors, catalytic converter substrates, and other electrical and mechanical components. The variety of applications of ceramics in these end-use industries is further expected to augment the ceramics market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Traditional Ceramics is Expected to Generate Highest Revenue during Forecast Period

The ceramic market is segmented into traditional and advanced, on the basis of types. Amongst these, the traditional segment accounts for the dominant ceramics market share owing to its vast applications in the manufacturing of tiles and refractories. According to an article by the Ceramic World Review, CERSAIE 2019, the tiles manufactured by top 10 countries increased from 13,587 million sq.m. in 2017 to 13,099 million sq.m. in 2018. This is further expected to expand in countries such as India, further attributed to the introduction of initiatives such as smart cities and Clean India Movement (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan). Additionally, traditional ceramics are used in the manufacture of sanitary wares and household articles, which is further anticipated to increase the demand for ceramics in the forthcoming years.

Advanced ceramics are materials that have an additive added to the traditional ceramics. This alters its properties to fulfill the demand of specific end-uses such as water treatment, medical, and electrical industries. With growing concerns about health, increase in the sales of ceramic products used in these three industries are expected to grow in the coming years. This will ultimately result in higher demand for advanced ceramics.

By Application Analysis

Tiles Segment is Anticipated to Exhibit Significant CAGR During Forecast Period

As per the current ceramics market trends, the market is categorized into tiles, sanitary wares, abrasives, pottery, bricks and pipes, and others on the basis of application. Amongst these applications, the tiles segment comprises of the largest share in the market and is expected to remain so during the forecast period as well. In the tiles segment, ceramics are utilized to prepare visually appealing tiles, along with giving tiles immense strength as compared to the common clay tiles. As more and more infrastructure projects are undertaken in developed as well as developing regions, the market for ceramic tiles is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Ceramics has been the most preferred material for the manufacturing of sanitary wares, as it is visually appealing and is able to sustain load. Ceramic sanitary wares are rust and leak-proof, which further fuels their demand as compared to metal and glass. Similar characteristics also govern the market of ceramics for application in pottery.

The hardness of ceramics is strengthened by adding additives like zirconia, and these ceramics are used as abrasives to shape and provide shine to various tools and articles. The primary consideration for selecting an abrasive for an operation is its hardness and wear resistance property. These properties are seen in the specialized ceramics, thus making it more preferable over products such as sandpaper and glass powder.

By End-Use Industry Analysis

Building and Construction to be the Most Attractive End-Use Industry for the Market

The ceramics market is categorized into building and construction, industrial, medical and others according to the end-use industry. Ceramics are prominently used by the building and construction industry in form of bricks, tiles and sanitary ware, which are the top applications of ceramics. The growth of the building and construction industry all over the globe is anticipated to help increase the overall ceramics market in the coming years.

The industrial segment is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR owing to an increase in the consumption of electrical ceramics which can handle a large amount of load as compared to the traditional materials. Furthermore, industrial ceramics are utilized in the manufacturing of car brakes and clutches. Furthermore, the demand for industrial ceramics has increased in the last few years owing to the increasing concerns over safety. These ceramics also act as an excellent material in bulletproof vests as they are not only strong but lightweight too. The increasing expenditure by countries on these ceramic products for their militaries will aid in expansion of the global ceramic market.

The prevalence of fractures and dental problems has increased in recent times owing to adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and increased instances of accidents & mishaps. This has led to an increase in use of ceramics in the bone replacements, dental implants, and spinal correction segments. These ceramics are developed to inert in the human body, so that the body easily accepts them. Such medical implants are expected to increase the overall ceramics market size in the foreseeable future.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold a prominent share in the global ceramics market due to the growing infrastructure development in the region. This is further attributable to the favorable government policies to support and popularize the use of ceramics during the forecast period. Furthermore, the ease in availability of raw material for the manufacturing of ceramics in the region further drives the growth of the regional market. Various initiatives are taken to improve sanitation and increase medical tourism in countries such as India and China. on account of the low cost of medical services in these countries,

The market for ceramics in Europe will be attributable to the swift rise in demand for technical ceramics in the region. The demand for electrical ceramics is expected to increase to fulfill the demands of booming electronics industry in the region. Ceramics market in Europe is also fueled by the increase in export of ceramic tiles and kitchenware due to their high product quality.

On the other hand, the ceramics market in North America is expanding on the back of technical advancements like 3D printing and nanotechnology being employed by the manufacturers of the region. These techniques will help build custom implants for the patients, which will further increase the value of the product, and ultimately boost the market growth

The growth of ceramics market in South America is governed by the ceramic tiles manufacturers in Brazil, which is the third-largest producer of tiles in the world. Countries such as Chile and Argentina also supplement the market growth with improving infrastructure and usage of ceramics for the manufacturing of refractories.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to observe substantial growth in the coming years. One of the top five companies that manufacture ceramic tiles has its base in Ras Al Khaimah emirate of UAE, which exports ceramics to over 150 countries. Iran, Turkey, and Egypt are the key countries contributing to the growth of ceramic tile production, leading to healthy growth in demand for ceramics in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Market Players Are Expected to Strengthen Market Position by Offering Ceramics to Building and Construction Industries

The ceramics market manufacturers are present in Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Some of the key market players include Saint Gobain, Morgan Advanced Materials and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. One of the leading providers of advanced materials namely Morgan Advanced Materials, have over 109 operational sites, with the capability of compaction pressing up to 500 tons. On the other hand, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd has 100 offices worldwide where they contribute to the advancement of society by creating innovative products and solutions for electronics industry. Key strategies employed by market players are to develop strong regional as well as global presence, build a strong value chain, and research to develop better product offerings.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Kyocera Corp.

Corning Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

CoorsTek

CeramTec

Saint Gobain

3M

Applied Ceramics Inc.

Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc

Materion Corporation

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Rauschert GmbH

Imerys Ceramics

Other Key Players

REPORT COVERAGE

A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the ceramics market across various industries such as building & construction, medical, automotive and electronics.

An Infographic Representation of Ceramics Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the ceramic market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The ceramic market is segmented by type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into traditional and advanced. By application, the ceramic market is divided into tiles, sanitary wares, abrasives, pottery, bricks & pipes, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market is classified into building & construction, industrial, medical, and others. Geographically, the global ceramics market has been analyzed across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global ceramics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Traditional

Advanced

By Application

Tiles

Sanitary Wares

Abrasives

Pottery

Bricks & Pipes

Others

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Industrial

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, Kyocera announced acquisition of advanced ceramics business operations of Friatec GmbH. This move has provided an inroad to the company into fine ceramic manufacturing business, positioning Kyocera to meet rising demand for fine ceramic components used in industrial equipment.

In May 2019, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. completed the construction of its second production facility in Tsu City, Mie Prefecture, Japan. This move has offered the company higher production capabilities and product enhancement competence to meet the demands for electronic components to be used in smartphones and other portable electronics.

