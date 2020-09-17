Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Waste Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Liquid Waste Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Liquid Waste Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Industrial (Paper & Pulp, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile & Tannery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global liquid waste management market size was USD 65.93 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 85.02 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Liquid Waste Management Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), liquid waste is defined as the waste material that passes through a 0.45-micron filter at a pressure of 75 psi. Liquid waste includes sewage as well as wastewater produced from different industries. Liquid waste can be hazardous or non-hazardous. It may contain organic matter which is beneficial for agriculture or it may contain synthetic chemicals & pathogens which are harmful to the environment. The basic aim of liquid waste treatment is to convert wastewater into acceptable effluent that can be disposed of land, rivers or sea. Liquid waste undergoes primary, secondary & tertiary treatment. In primary treatment, suspended solids are screened & separated. In secondary treatment, dissolved biological matter is converted into solid forms mostly by water-borne bacteria. Further, in tertiary treatment, biological solids are neutralized and treated water is disinfected chemically or physically and then disposed.

MARKET TRENDS

Liquid Waste Disposal Using Sunlight To Be The Key Market Trend

Researchers have developed an environment-friendly and economical technology to degrade contaminated liquid waste using sunlight. This new technology is expected to significantly reduce the waste-management expenditures of several industries. Disposal of liquid waste has always been challenging for the industries, especially the ones operating in the manufacturing sector. The existing technologies available for waste disposal are costly, owing to which many industries do not follow the protocols for liquid waste disposal. According to the Asia Journal of Chemistry, this novel technique will be enormously efficient in the degradation of toxic chemicals generated by companies in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper, agrochemicals, and others.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing population & rapid urbanization leads to higher need for liquid waste treatment

As population is growing, the amount of liquid waste produced is rising which further leads to higher necessity of liquid waste treatment systems globally. According to the United Nations Report, the global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050 and surpasses 11 billion by 2100. Moreover, rapid urbanization across the world is fueling the need for wastewater treatment in urban areas. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the urban population in the world is projected to grow over 1.63% and 1.44% per year during 2020-25 and 2025-30 respectively. According to the United Nations, by 2050 over 68% of the worlds population is expected to live in urban areas.

Rising awareness about water pollution through water campaigns is boosting the market growth

Wastewater includes the number of pollutants and contaminants such as pathogenic micro-organisms, heavy metals, plant nutrients, organic pollutants. When improperly treated wastewater is discharged into the environment, it can cause severe damage to the aquatic ecosystem as well as to humans. For instance, eutrophication caused due to excessive nutrients received by water bodies from agricultural run-offs. According to UN-Water Analytical brief report, eutrophication reduced the biodiversity of rivers, lake & wetlands by one-third across the world. Therefore, to increase awareness about water pollution, both government & private sector water companies are launching water campaigns. For instance, the ˜Love Water campaign was launched in U.K. in 2019. Over 40 environmental groups, water companies, charities and regulatory authorities joined their hands together to raise awareness about water pollution and importance of water in future. Such activities are expected to boost demand for liquid waste treatment over the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations are forcing manufacturers to adopt wastewater treatment

Government authorities such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) imposed strict regulations on the discharge limits of pollutants in wastewater. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued ˜Effluent Guideline regulations for industries under the Clean Water Act (CWA). The maximum contamination level allowed in discharge depend on industry type and the levels has been set as per the performance of treatment systems. Violation of these guidelines or regulations lead to an environmental penalty. Environmental penalty results in case of surpassing the discharge levels, accidental or abnormal release of pollutants and failure of discharge reporting. Therefore, manufacturers must treat & dispose of wastewater properly which in turn is boosting growth of the market of liquid waste management.

MARKET RESTRAINT

The high cost of liquid waste treatment

Typically, the treatment capacity of the individual country is dependent on its income. In high-income countries the treatment capacity is over 70% of the wastewater production as compared to 8% in low income countries. Also, in compared with solid waste, liquid waste is difficult to collect & process. The liquid waste easily pollutes the land or freshwater resources. Therefore, it should be handled carefully. Moreover, over period, liquid waste treatment plants become less efficient due to steady build-up within piping systems.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Rising water crisis globally is creating new opportunities for liquid waste management

Lack of proper infrastructure and awareness about wastewater recycling resulted into over-exploitation of freshwater resources across many countries. According to United Nation Environment Program report, the demand for water will increase by 50% by 2030. Moreover, over 3.5 million people live in Africa, Asia and Latin America are infected with water-related diseases and more than 0.8 million people die every year due to drinking contaminated water. Liquid waste management can effectively release the burden on fresh water resources and can save many lives. Recycled wastewater can be used in the irrigation of public parks, roads, sport academies, air condition systems, private gardening, concrete mixing and others. In agriculture sector, nutrient-enriched recycled water can be used to fertilize crops. In power generation plants, high quantity of water is needed to cool the towers. Recycled wastewater can fulfil this requirement and can reduce the load on high quality water usage.

SEGMENTATION

By Source Analysis

Residential segment dominated the Global Liquid Waste Management Market in 2018

Based on source, the global liquid waste management market is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial.

Residential segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global liquid waste management market in 2018. The segment is expected to lead the market of liquid waste management during the forecast period due to higher production of wastewater through residential buildings. For instance, according to the Central Public Health & Environment Engineering Organization (CPHEEO) report, about 70-80% of total water supplied to domestic application is converted to wastewater after use.

By Industrial Analysis

Industrial segment is further sub-divided into paper & pulp, chemical & petrochemicals, food & beverages, textile & tannery and others. In 2018, paper & pulp industry held major market share in the global liquid market followed by chemical & petrochemicals industry. The amount of wastewater generated in paper & pulp industry is high as compared to other industries. In food & beverage industry, alcohol refineries, sugar manufacturing & meat processing industry are the largest source of wastewater generation.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America held largest market share in the global liquid waste management market in 2018 followed by Asia Pacific. The region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is a prime market for liquid waste management. In the region, over 95% wastewater collected is treated and then recycled. Moreover, five of the biggest wastewater treatment plants are established in the U.S. For instance, Chicago & Boston has the wastewater treatment plant with capacity of 1.44 billion gallons per day and 1.27 billion gallons per day respectively.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global market of liquid waste management during the forecast period. Increasing population in emerging economies such as China, India backed by favorable growth of industrial sector in the region are the key factors driving the liquid waste management market growth. Moreover, increasing use of water by highly populous countries is expected to increase need for liquid waste treatment and recycling to suffice the water requirements in future. According to the Central Pollution Control Board estimation, Indias water demand is expected to rise to 1.5 trillion cubic meters by 2030.

Europe is well established market for liquid waste management. In most of the European countries, percentage of population connected to wastewater treatment systems is high. For instance, according to Eurostat, in 2016, 96% of the population in Germany was connected to at least one secondary urban wastewater treatment system.

In Latin America, there is large disparity in the levels of wastewater treatment. For instance, Chile treats over 90% of the wastewater whereas Costa Rica treats approximately 4% of its wastewater. On an average, only 50% of the population in Latin America is connected to the wastewater treatment facilities. However, increasing investment in the wastewater industry is projected to create market opportunities for growth of the market in Latin America. The Development Bank of Latin America estimated that over US$ 33 billion will be spent on wastewater treatment.

The Middle East & Africa region, South Africa held significant revenue share in the liquid waste management market. In GCC, most of the countries use treated wastewater for agriculture & landscape irrigation. These countries are aiming to increase the use of recycled water to reduce water shortage in the region.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Veolia Environmental Services

SUEZ Environment SA

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation

Clean Harbors, Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Cleanaway

Aqua America Inc.

Hulsey Environmental Services

Enva

Environmental Recovery Corporation

AB Environmental

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2020: SUEZ NWS, Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP) and SAIC Motor entered into partnership to recover hazardous waste in Industrial park. The new joint venture has been established by SUEZ to provide high quality waste treatment services to SCIP & SAIC and to expand into Chinese Market.

June 2019: AngloGold Ashanti, the worlds third largest gold producer from South Africa entered into contract with Veolia Ghana Limited for all water treatment plants in Ghana. The Veolia will manage four wastewater treatment plant for three years.

March 2019: Aqua America Inc. planned to invest US$ 555 million to develop water & wastewater system across eight states in the U.S. Some of the largest projects are Aqua Indiana, Aqua Illinois, Aqua New Jersey, Aqua North Carolina, Aqua Ohio, Aqua Pennsylvania, Aqua Texas and Aqua Virginia.

November 2018: Veolia, Institute National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA) and National de Recherche en Sciences et Technologies pour l”Environnement et lAgriculture (IRSTEA) continued their collaboration for next five years in waste water management for sustainable agriculture.

REPORT COVERAGE

The Liquid waste management market report provides both qualitative & quantitative insights of the liquid waste management across the world. Quantitative insights include market sizing of liquid waste management in terms of value (US$ Billion) across each segment, sub-segment and region profiled in the scope of study. Also, it provides market share analysis and growth rates of segment, sub-segment and key counties across each region. Qualitative insight covers elaborative analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, key trends related to liquid waste management.

Moreover, the competitive landscape section provides detailed company profiling of key players operating in the market covering their business overview, key management, key geographic operations, business strategies and

SWOT analysis.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

By Source

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Industrial

Paper & Pulp

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Textile & Tannery

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Liquid Waste Management in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Industrial (Paper & Pulp, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile & Tannery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580