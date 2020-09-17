Coronavirus (Covid-19) Business Impact Gas Turbines Market- Global Competition Outlook By 2025

The Global Gas Turbines Market was valued at USD 16.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.42% from 2017 to 2025.

A Gas Turbine is an internal combustion engine that converts natural gas or other liquid fuels into mechanical energy. The energy produced is then used to drive a generator that in turn produces electrical energy. Benefits of using gas turbines include – lower operational cost, efficient and durable, facilitates distributed power generation, environmentally-friendly, and high operational speed and low lubrication cost.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing trend of distributed power generation

1.2 Increasing demand for electricity and natural gas-fired power plant

1.3 Replacement of traditional nuclear and coal plant

1.4 Reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide

1.5 Rising impact of shale gas

1.6 Growing adoption of efficient power generation technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising focus on renewable energy

2.2 Changing prices

2.3 Concerns for natural gas infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

The Global Gas Turbines Market is segmented on the design type, technology, rating capacity, application, and region.

1. Design Type:

1.1 Aeroderivative

1.2 Heavy Duty

2. By Technology:

2.1 Combined Cycle

2.2 Open Cycle

3. By Rating Capacity:

3.1 Less than 40 MW

3.2 40–120 MW

3.3 120–300 MW

3.4 Above 300 MW

4. By Application:

4.1 Oil & Gas

4.2 Power Generation

4.3 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens

2. MHPS

3. Harbin Electric

4. Man Diesel

5. Vericor Power

6. Centrax

7. Zorya

8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries

9. GE

10. Ansaldo

11. OPRA

12. Solar Turbines

13. BHEL

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

