Allergic Conjunctivitis Market 2020 | Share, Growth, Top Key Players, Regional Outlook by 2027
The global ‘allergic conjunctivitis market‘ size is projected to gain significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing awareness about availability of these drugs. As per a Fortune Business Insights report titled, “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Disease Type (Mild, and Severe), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the value of this market was USD 2.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 3.05 billion by the end of 2027. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027.
The report answers the following questions:
- What is the nature of the market?
- Who are the key players of this market and what are their major strategies?
- What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?
- What are the recent industry developments of the market?
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/allergic-conjunctivitis-market-100121
Drivers & Restraints
Rising Awareness about Availability of Drugs to Augment Growth
The increasing patient pool for allergic conjunctivitis stands as a key factor propelling the global allergic conjunctivitis market growth. The increasing development of new treatment options, and massive investments on clinical trials will also boost the market. This coupled with the rise in air pollution levels in cities, and weather changes may further intensify the level of itchiness and accordingly worsen the condition, thereby boosting the market in the forecast period.
On the contrary, most of the time this illness is ignored by patients and therefore they do not opt for medical assistance. Therefore, the lack of awareness and ignorance of people towards the treatment of this conjunctivitis may hamper the market in the coming years.
Despite this, the presence of strong patient population and the rising awareness about the availability of various therapeutic drugs are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Regional Analysis-
North America Dominated Market Owing to Prevalence of Allergic Conjunctivitis
Among all regions, North America emerged dominant owing to the strong prevalence of this conjunctivitis in the region, coupled with the increasing healthcare infrastructure and facilities. In 2019, this region earned USD1.20 billion owing to the presence of major vendors and the availability of supportive reimbursement policies.
For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/allergic-conjunctivitis-market-100121
Competitive Landscape-
Bausch & Lomb, Allergan, and Alcon Hold Significant Shares Owing to Strong Portfolio
The nature of the global allergic conjunctivitis market is perfectly competitive in nature owing to the presence of small, medium, and large players. Currently, companies such as Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, and Allergan are currently holding the major shares. This is attributable to the strong product portfolio. The other players are focusing on getting product approvals and launching new products to gain a competitive edge in the market competition.
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)
- Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)
- Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC (Forth Worth, U.S.)
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Bedford, S.)
- Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) (Dublin, Ireland)
- Bausch & Lomb (Laval, Canada)
- Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)
- Eton Pharmaceutical (Deer Park, U.S.)
Global Allergic conjunctivitis marketSegmentation :
Segments Covered in the Report
By Drug Class
- Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers
- Corticosteroids
- Others
By Disease type
- Mild
- Severe
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America
- By Drug Class
- By Disease Type
- By Distribution Channel
- By Country
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/allergic-conjunctivitis-market-100121
Table Of Content :
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Allergic Conjunctivitis – By Key Countries
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Industry Developments
- New Product Launches
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market
- Allergy – Statistics and Facts
Related Reports:
Impact of COVID-19 on the N95 grade medical protective mask market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2027
Acne Treatment Market 2020 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2027| Latest Research Report by Fortune Business Insights
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
Related Reports :
Oncology Drugs Market Analysis
Oncology Drugs Market Business Opportunities
Oncology Drugs Market Key Players
Oncology Drugs Market Competitive Landscape
Oncology Drugs Market Segments
Oncology Drugs Market Overview
Oncology Drugs Market Industry