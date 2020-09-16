Runtime Application Self-Protection Market 2027 Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players ARXAN,Contrast Security,Imperva,Micro Focus,OneSpan,Signal Sciences,Sqreen,Trend Micro Incorporated

The runtime application self-protection or RSP is a technology that detects attacks on an application in real time. It incorporates security into a running application wherever it resides on the server. RASP does not affect the design of the app and in case of security event, it takes control of the app and addresses the problem. The number of web and mobile applications users is increasing worldwide at a rapid pace and this creates lucrative opportunities for the key market vendors during the coming years. Increasing demand for security in the North America and Europe region is likely to propel market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ARXAN,Contrast Security,Imperva,Micro Focus,OneSpan,Signal Sciences,Sqreen,Trend Micro Incorporated,Waratek,WhiteHat Security, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Runtime Application Self-Protection Market?

The runtime application self-protection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of increasing need to protect critical applications and data in organizations coupled with strict regulatory compliance to protect sensitive information. However, limited security budget may hinder the growth of the runtime application self-protection market in the coming years. On the other hand, emergence of cloud computing and virtualization are likely to open significant opportunities over the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Runtime Application Self-Protection Market?

The “Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of runtime application self-protection market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global runtime application self-protection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading runtime application self-protection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Segmentation?

The global runtime application self-protection market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. By enterprise size, the market is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, government and defense, energy and utilities, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Runtime Application Self-Protection Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global runtime application self-protection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The runtime application self-protection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



