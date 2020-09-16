Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beta Glucan market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Beta Glucan Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Beta Glucan market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Beta Glucan Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Yeast, Mushroom, Cereals, and Microalgae), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Type (1,3 Beta Glucan, 1,4 Beta Glucan, and 1,6 Beta Glucan), and Regional Forecasts, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global beta glucan market size was USD 313.90 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 560.65 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

We have updated Beta Glucan Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Beta glucan is a polysaccharide in nature found in the cell wall cereal grains (barley, oats and in rye & wheat in a lesser degree), bakers yeast, mushroom, and others. This is a plant-derived natural ingredient and scientifically proven to promote human and animal health in a number of important ways, such as it maintains the immune system, lowers the blood sugar level in the human body, and others. The beneficial offerings of beta glucan is specifically designed to meet the changing nutritional diets and its requirements among the global consumers that have developed its strong association with numerous applications, such as dietary supplements, functional food, personal care, and others in the global market place.

MARKET TRENDS

Rising Consumer Shift towards the Plant-derived Food and Food Supplements

The global beta glucan market is majorly propelled by the increasing shift of the consumers towards the plant-derived food and food ingredients that can fulfill the nutrient requirements and uplift the nutrient intake in their daily diet. The rising world population, increasing awareness for necessary nutrition coupled with the innovative extraction technologies is anticipated to drive and fuel-up the global market in the upcoming years.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand and Popularity for Nutraceuticals Product Triggers the Utility of Beta Glucan in the Global Marketplace

The global market majorly propelled due to the rapid expansion of the nutraceutical sector across the world. The consumers are adopting innovative ways to fulfill their nutritional requirements by consuming functional foods and other dietary supplements in their regular diet. The demand for such nutrients-added food products is rapidly growing among the consumers who are adopting a healthy diet, such as an athlete, gym-goers, and other health-conscious population with added nutritional properties into the food.

The nutraceutical manufacturers are concentrating on offerings and formulation of varied and natural supplements infused with the benefits of ?-glucan specifically to improve the gut and immune health of the body. The rising popularity of ˜go-green trend and plant-derived food ingredients across the world have resulted in the increased utility of ?-glucan in the manufacturing process for the past few years. The anticipation of the upcoming environment and emerging demand for such nutrient-infused supplements ensures the future growth of ?-glucan in the global marketplace.

Abundant Availability of Raw Material Promotes the Production of Beta Glucan among the Manufacturers 

The popularity of ?-glucan is rising across the world, owing to its beneficial health properties that have resulted in the expansion of its end-users spectrum such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The manufacturers are necessitated to introduce more and varied ?-glucan to meet its growing demand among the end-users. Oat is one of the most popular sources to extract ?-glucan across the world. The production of oats has risen across the globe in the past few years and its abundant availability is one of the significant factors which is encouraging the manufacturers to accelerate the overall ?-glucan production in the global market.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Increasing Prevalence of Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar) Cases, Results in the Controlled Consumption of Beta Glucan among Diabetic Population

The prevalence of diabetic population across the world is increasing, due to the lack of nutritional guidance and lack of insulin in the body. The diabetic cases may include both hypoglycemia- patient with low blood sugar level and hyperglycemia- patient with high blood sugar level. The ?-glucan is popular for its functional property that lowers the blood sugar level in the body, which has restricted the ?-glucan consumption among the hypoglycemia population. However, the hypoglycemia population can be beneficiated by the consumption of ?-glucan in irregular intervals without affecting the blood sugar levels in the body.

According to the Global Diabetes Community, U.K., it is estimated that 415 million people are suffering from diabetes in 2018 across the world and is expected to rise to 642 million people living with the disease worldwide by 2040.

SEGMENTATION

By Source Analysis

Yeast Beta Glucan is dominating in Global Marketplace -Oat Beta Glucan is expected to witness Higher Growth Owing to its Availability and Efficient Extraction Process

Globally, yeast is the preferred source of raw material among the manufacturers to extract beta glucan in the market. The manufacturers are majorly serving a broad range of yeast-derived ?-glucan to their associated end-users as compared to its other sources available in the market. The sourcing and extraction of yeast ?-glucan need careful attention and prevention during the process to avoid the functional and nutritional disruption in the final products. The required technological advancements in the yeast extraction method are resulting in the high price of beta glucan in the market. Thus, the yeast has witnessed as a dominating source in the global market.

Furthermore, the manufacturers are capitalizing on proliferating research & development techniques to lower the manufacturing cost with the efficient extraction process. The ongoing study on extraction cost reduction results in the high growth of oat-derived ?-glucan with impressive contents and nutrients. Thus, the cereals source is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global market in the forecast period.

However, the rising awareness and increasing production of algae have influenced themarket positively. The manufacturers are sourcing algae from several coastal countries, such as India, Thailand, and others to offer its benefits through ?-glucan, which is expected to grow over the coming years.

By Application Analysis

Food & Beverages is the Leading Segment across the Globe, due to Rapid Expansion and Acceptance of Functional Food among the Consumers

The global food & beverages market is growing and expanding with the increasing demand for plant-derived food and food ingredients across many sectors, such as nutraceuticals, functional beverages, and others. Nowadays, consumers across the world are becoming aware and demanding for plant-based foods and ingredients to avoid rising incidents of health and diseases and to fulfil their nutritional requirements through their daily diet. The rising popularity and awareness of natural and plant-derived food ingredients among the consumers have encouraged manufacturers to utilize ?-glucan in their processing, owing to its numerous health benefits. The global nutraceutical sector is one of the major sectors to utilize a huge quantity of ?-glucan which offers the innovative foods and nutritional beverages, such as dietary supplements, functional beverages, and other fortified foods in the market. Thus, the growing nutraceutical sector and increasing demand for plant-based foods are some of the major factors that make the food & beverages sector dominant among the others. However, the rise in spending on cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are also fueling-up the utility of ?-glucan in their product processing.

By Type Analysis

(1,3) Beta Glucan is the Most Popular type among all, Owing to its Easy Extraction Process

(1,3) beta glucan is the most popular type pursuing in the global beta market as compared to its other types viz. (1,4) & (1,6). Most of the manufacturers are serving (1,3) beta glucan in their product portfolio, owing to its easy extraction techniques. These are highly associated with fastest growing industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other personal cares and ideal to use in their producion process.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America Market Size (by Value), 2018

North America Beta Glucan Market is expected to hold the Largest Market Share, Owing to the High Consumption of Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Products

North America is one of the major market places in the world with immense potential for the utility and consumption of ?-glucan in several applications, such as functional food, dietary supplements, nutritional drinks, medicinal applications, and others. The increasing obese population and their increasing concerns over health are some of the major factors leading them to prefer nutritional medication in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S., the prevalence of obesity was valued at 39.8% and affected around 93.3 million of the U.S. adult population in 2015-2016. The consumers are looking for easy intakes of nutrients and accepting the idea of curing illnesses through food products and supplements. The growing popularity of algae-derived products and awareness of its benefits among the consumers has created a huge market potential for food and beverage manufacturers in the region. The manufacturers are highly utilizing such opportunities by launching new and innovative algae-derived ?-glucan in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which makes the region leading across the world.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with immense potential for ?-glucan and witnessed the fastest growth rate across the world. The rapid expansion of pharmaceutical industries and evolving food & beverage sectors are the two major pillars that are driving the ?-glucan market across the region. On the other hand, the consumers in several countries such as China, Japan, India, and others are becoming more aware and conscious about their health and beauty. The increasing popularity and awareness of natural food ingredients and its benefits among the consumers have fueled-up the demand for natural and plant-derived ingredients, which is encouraging the manufacturers to produce natural ingredients, such as ?-glucan, stevia, and others.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Fragmented Industry Structure in Global Beta Glucan Market

The global beta glucan market is highly fragmented, due to the emergence of several local and domestic players in the global market place. The ?-glucan manufacturers are intensively capitalizing on reinforcing the distribution network, implementation of cost reduction techniques, and placement of varied ?-glucan products in the global marketplace. Private label and region-dominant players such as Kerry Group Plc., Givaudan SA, Euglena Co. Ltd., and others have set new standards for innovation and development of cost-effective specialized ?-glucan such as derived from cereals and algae. This is further encouraging natural ingredient giants to scale up their product launch and expand their product portfolios in the foreseeable future.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Kerry Group plc.

Givaudan SA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Euglena Co. Ltd

Biotec Pharmacon ASA

Tate & Lyle plc.

Lesaffre Group

Kemin Industries, Inc.

ABF Ingredients

Super Beta Glucan

Garuda International, Inc.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In November 2019, Kerry Group plc. created and implemented an artificial intelligence platform viz. Kerry TrendSpotter, developed in partnership with IBM Watson. The technology will analyze the need & demand of millions of consumers through social media to forecast future demand and beta glucan market trends for products and other natural food & food ingredients in the global market place.

In November 2019, Givaudan SA has announced to acquire cosmetic business of Indena to expand its active beauty business in Italy. The agreement will help Givaudan SA by availing them the existing manufacturing facilities of Indena to increase the production of several cosmetics ingredients such as beta glucan and natural colors.

Report Coverage

The nutraceutical industry has witnessed significant growth in beta glucan sale. The growing world population is stepping towards an increased awareness of plant-based ingredients and demand for nutritional foods with high efficacy. Furthermore, the bio-based food & food ingredient trends and modern technologies such as innovation in extraction methods with low input, and others will support the growth of the beta glucan market in the future years.

An Infographic Representation of Beta Glucan Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into the beta glucan market. It also offers a detailed analysis of its utility, applications, availability of raw materials, types, their market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are an overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in critical countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Source

Yeast

Mushroom

Cereals

Microalgae

By Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Type

(1,3) Beta Glucan

(1,4) Beta Glucan

(1,6) Beta Glucan

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of the MEA)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Beta Glucan in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Beta Glucan Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Yeast, Mushroom, Cereals, and Microalgae), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Type (1,3 Beta Glucan, 1,4 Beta Glucan, and 1,6 Beta Glucan), and Regional Forecasts, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580