Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automatic Labelling Machine Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automatic Labelling Machine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automatic labelling machine market size was USD 1.75 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Automatic labelling machine is used to print or apply labels to all shapes, including cylinders, oval, square, flat, etc. Manufacturers make labels that refer to the written or numeric statement about product information, inventory pricing, etc. Growth of automatic labelling machines market is driven by the utilization of high-quality labelling adhesive for packaging solutions and adoption of technologically advanced automated labelling machines.

In addition to this, the demand for integrated automatic labelling machine is anticipated to increase over the forecast period across the developed and the developing countries.

Furthermore, technological development by manufacturers and changing consumer perception about the labelled products are also considered to be the driving factors for the growth of automated labelers market. For instance, in September 2019, ID Technology, a product brand of ProMach, has introduced M2 labelling head, a modular wipe on high-speed label applicator with faster performance and expanded capabilities.

In contrast, there are particular obstacles to sale the labelled products in the U.S. The labelling requirements of any product should comply with the fair packaging act (FPLA) and uniform packaging and labelling regulation. (UPLR).

MARKET DRIVERS

Utilization of High-Quality Labelling Adhesive for Packaging Solutions is Influencing the Growth of the Market

In the early 1920s, the pressure-sensitive adhesives were used for the first time for convenient and hygienic labelling. From then on, the adhesives hold a strong position in labelers. Adhesives are utilized to set the production speed, reduce package lining space and increase drying speed of the end product. Labelling adhesives such as biopolymers, biodegradable adhesives, recyclable adhesives, acrylics, silicones and polyisobutylenes are utilized depending on the industry applications. High-quality adhesives eliminate the solvents, reduces the packaging waste and provides uniformity in the machining process, which ultimately increases the sustainability of packaging solutions. The main application of labelling adhesives is to increase the production speed, reduce time wastage and energy consumption in the automatic labelling machine market.

For instance, in May 2019, Herma has introduced Herma 42X, a UV acrylic-based and removable adhesive that offers resistance against detergent, water and oil. Therefore, high-quality labelling adhesive is expected to boost the market growth.

Adoption of Technologically Advanced Automated Labelling Machines

Factors such as rise in demand of consumption of nutritious food, purchasing power parity between the different countries, high-quality labelling solutions and increased consumer awareness regarding packaged food are fueling the automatic labelling equipment market size in developing countries. Also, integrating labelling machines with automated In-Line inspection application, to deliver significant productivity gain for the purchaser is playing a vital role in promoting the automatic labelling machines in labelers market.

Hence, industries across the globe are demanding more reliant and integrated technology to manufacture durable automated labelling machine for packaging.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Maintenance Expenditure of Automatic Labelling Machine May Limit the Growth of the Market

Automatic labelling machines comparatively have a high price than the conventional labelling machines. Well established manufacturers are developing the automatic labelling machines, by integrating the labelling machine with coding, decorating or palletizing machines, making it more reliable to perform at a higher rate. This ultimately increases the cost of production. Besides that, the sudden breakdown of automatic labelling machine during business operation results in serious drawbacks, such as damage to container material, label wrinkling, label flagging, etc. Small and medium-sized packaging companies find it difficult to incorporate costly machines, thereby limiting the market growth of automated labelers.

Moreover, the working in imbalanced climatic conditions can result adversely on the operation of the labelling machine. A wet environment will cause extra wear and tear of the machine, thus increasing the maintenance cost.

Considering all these factors, maintenance expenditure plays a huge role in limiting the market growth of automatic labelers.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Shrink Sleeves Labelling Machine Segment is Anticipated to Grow at a Higher CAGR During The Forecast Period

Based on type, the market is classified into self-adhesive/pressure gauge, shrink sleeves, and glue-based automatic labelling machine. Among these, shrink sleeves automatic labelling machine segment is anticipated to grow exponentially over the forecast period, owing to its space maximization for graphics and numbers and its durability. Comparatively, shrink sleeves labelling machine is new amongst the other types. The machine allows full-body designing for clearer graphics, colour and impact. In addition to this, features such as sensitivity to light, durability, and waterproof nature complement the machine. There are several methods to adhere shrink sleeve labels to containers, depending on the manufacturing processes for each product. For instance, Fuji Seal International Inc. offers shrink sleeve labeller that realizes ideal manufacturing speeds for each purchaser. Furthermore, Krones AGs Sleevematic TS sleeves up to 50,000 containers per hour with only one labelling station.

Glue-based automatic labelling machine segment holds the second-highest growth rate in 2018, during the forecast period, owing to the utilization of wet glue-based labelers, especially in food & beverage industry.

Self-Adhesive/pressure gauge automatic labelling machine segment is estimated to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period owing to its labelling solutions for cylindrical and oval containers.

By Configuration Analysis

Integrated Automated Labelling Machines Segment is Projected to Gauge the Highest CAGR in the Near Future

Based on the configuration type, the market is categorized into stand-alone automated labelling machines and integrated automatic labelling machines. Among these, integrated automatic labelling machines segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period, owing to its ability to work in non-stop mode with integrated vision. In addition to this, manufacturers are focusing on integrating the automatic labelling machine with palletizing machine or coding machine to utilize it to perform multiple operations, thus increasing the production rate. For instance, in May 2017, Herma has introduced Herma 400, a space-saving labeller. Depending on the machine type, the labeller can be installed in the horizontal, upright or suspended position with its application in healthcare & pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries.

Therefore, among these configuration sub-segments, the integrated automatic labelling machines segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

By Industry Analysis

Food & Beverage Industry Is Projected to Hold the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period.

Based on industry type, the food & beverage industry is projected to hold the highest market share. The market share of the food & beverage industry is attributed to accuracy in high-quality labelling. The manufacturers are focusing on factors such as integrating the labelling machine with tapping and decorating machine, speed & complexity, and adoption of automated technology. Moreover, rising demand for packaged food is also fueling the revenue scenario of food & beverage industry. For instance, KHS Innoket Neo KL Cold glue labelling station of KHS GmbH, a subsidiary of Salzgitter AG Consolidation Group that processes aluminum bottle neck foils with little vibration, which makes labelling process extremely quiet and low on wear. Its maximum output is 74,000 bph.

Following the food & beverage industry, healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry is anticipated to have the second-highest market share, owing to the increasing awareness about the package integrity testing to determine the shelf life of a medical product. The consumer goods industry is expected to witness growth, owing to the increased private labelling of new products and stock-keeping units.

Considering all these factors, the food & beverage industry is estimated to hold the highest market share in the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Revenue generated from the sales of the automatic labelling machines across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America is significantly increasing the automatic labelling machine market value.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the development of labelling machines industry, demand for automated labelling solutions & increasing consumer awareness regarding the packaging industry. Moreover, countries such as China, Thailand and India are major labelling solution exporters in the Asia Pacific for automatic labelling machines.

Asia Pacific Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size, 2018 (USD Million)

Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is anticipated to witness fast growth in the automatic labelling machine market. Countries such as France, Germany and Italy are experiencing the significant growth, owing to the compelling industrial automation and increasing demand of fresh food in modified atmosphere packaging, where the oxygen has been removed from the container. Also, increase in the presence of prominent manufacturers such as Herma, Krones AG, Sacmi Imola S. C., Marchesini Group S. P. A. is aiding the growth in the region. Moreover, these companies are focusing on the development of an integrated automatic labelling machine that will assist the growth.

North America automatic labelling machine market is expected to have a substantial growth in the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing health awareness, and adoption of automated technology. Utilization of wet glue-based automatic labelling machine in the food & beverage industry is complimenting the substantial growth in the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Well-Established Players Are Integrating the Automatic Labelling Machine to Gain the Market Competitiveness

Prominent players such as Herma, Krones AG, Sacmi Imola S. C. have a significant market share, covering around 50-55% of the automatic labelling machine market share. Their dominance is owing to the strong customer base in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the companies are also indulged in track and trace mechanism especially for the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, these companies are expanding their services beyond conventional setup, by integrating the packaging machines with coding, labelling and palletizing solutions for customers throughout the lifecycle of the utilised products.

In addition to this, the prominent players are also acquiring small and medium based packaging companies that are involved in providing automatic labelling solutions and services to expand its presence across Asia Pacific and Europe. For instance, in July 2019, Herma has introduced Herma InNo-Liner system that satisfies cycle speed and requirements demanded by distribution and logistics centres. Moreover, in August 2018, Sidel acquired P. E.T. Engineering to strengthen and diversify packaging solutions.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Krones AG

Sidel

Sacmi Imola S. C.

Herma

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Marchesini Group S. P. A.

I. M. A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S. P. A.

Salzgitter AG Consolidation Group

Barry “ Wehmiller Companies

ProMach

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global automatic labelling machine market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of automatic labelling machine market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Self-Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive

Shrink Sleeves

Glue Based

By Configuration

Stand Alone

Integrated

By Industry

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Other (Automotive, etc.)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2019: Herma has introduced robot-assisted pallet labelling solution to facilitate the flexible labelling of pallets. The solution is helping to optimize the print & apply process, which results in less time consumption.

October 2018: Krones AG has acquired W. M. Sprinkman LLC to enhance the capabilities of the ˜House of Krones product portfolio to provide the solutions of bottling and packaging equipment to plastics recycling.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Self Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive, Shrink Sleeves and Glue Based), By Configuration (Stand Alone and Integrated), By Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

