The global opioid use disorder (OUD) market size was USD 1.98 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

We have updated Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Opioid use disorder is defined as continuous use of opioids, misuse of prescribed opioid medications, use of illicitly obtained heroin, etc. It shows presence of various signs and symptoms such as social impairments, impaired control and others. Opioid dependence and opioid abuse have been replaced with a new term called opioid use disorder. Furthermore, the diagnostic criteria for OUD depend on the level of addiction, from moderate to severe. The diagnostic criteria are defined with the help of chronic, primary, neurobiological, and other environmental factors. These factors, characterized by behavior such as compulsive use, impaired control over drug use, craving, and others, are propagating the opioid use disorder market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, OUD tends to physical dependence within a short time period of 4-8 weeks. Hence the misuse of prescribed opioid drugs is a recurrent disease that leads to higher morbidity and mortality rates. For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that around 130 deaths in America have been noted due to opioid overdose. Moreover, effective treatments such as medication-assisted treatment (MAT) available for individuals suffering with OUD are positively influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period. The current treatments are based on maintenance therapy of buprenorphine and methadone, and naltrexone.

MARKET TRENDS

Launch of New Drugs to Overcome Opioid Use Disorder to Propel Growth

The rise in prescription and non-prescription opioid use globally is leading the opioid use disorder market trends. This has resulted in increased patient suffering from opioid use disorder, which needs to be focused. Thus, a constant rise in OUD has triggered growth in research and development activities for providing improved treatments and products, which are significantly boosting the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of new products or new formulations of already approved products in the market to help fight against opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse. This long-term solution for opioid addiction and over dosage are expected to accelerate the market growth in the near future. For instance, in 2016 BioCorRX Pharmaceuticals launched a Naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid and alcohol use disorder. In addition to this, the launch of medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which is a combination of both behavioral therapy and medication with counseling, is used for relieving cravings, block the euphoric effects of opioid, and others is also propagating the growth of the market.

An increase in pipeline analysis of the products for the reduction of opioid dependency, acquiring regional rights for product marketing, and others are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. For instance, naltrexone by BioCorRX Pharmaceuticals acquired North American rights to new implant formulations and Prodetoxone study data in 2016.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Use of Opioid across the Globe to Drive Market Growth

Rising usage of non-prescription opioids across the globe is considered as the major factor driving the market growth during the forecast period. Increase in post-surgical pain, and other painful procedure are influencing the opioid use disorder market owing increased consumption of opioid drugs to suppress the pain. In addition to this, addiction to opioid drugs is also expected to drive the growth of the market. According to a National Survey on Drug Usage and Health, it is estimated that 11.5 million individuals had abused opioid prescriptions and more than 2 million were addicted to opioid drugs in the U.S. Along with this, opioids are also accountable for the high proportion of over doses globally due to high consumption in the management of chronic cancer pains. In 2016, according to a National Survey on Drug Usage and Health, it was noted that the U.S. alone accounted for 63,632 deaths due to over dosage. This is prompting manufacturers to focus on the development of products that can restrict individuals from opioid addiction to reduce opioid use disorder in the near future.

Increasing Government Initiatives to Overcome OUD to Accelerate Market Growth

Increase in trauma cases, chronic cancer pain, post-surgical pain, and others are boosting demand for narcotic-based pain management solutions across the globe, which is propagating the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased opioid dependence and overdose mortality and morbidity rates are influencing the opioid use disorder market demand. For instance, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2012, around 200,000 individuals were addicted to the prescription of pain killers. Hence, the Government of Canada supports opioid use overdose response training in Yukon. This training is conducted to train first aid attendants to administer naloxone and artificial respiration. Therefore, the Government of Canada is taking comprehensive, compassionate, and various other evidence-based approaches to deal with OUD. Also, in 2018, the US government launched a public awareness advertising campaign to reduce addiction to opioid drugs. Moreover, in 2018, Indian Health Service (IHS) launched an opioid website to share information related to pain management and opioid use disorder treatment.

Additionally, initiatives taken by NGOs to eradicate OUD through various campaigns and programs to create awareness associated with opioid abuse is also boosting the global market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Adverse Effects to Impede Market Growth

Although, opioid drugs being highly recommended for pain-relieving by medical practitioners opioid over dosage and addiction is forcing the FDA to recall and discontinue products to limit their usage is also restraining the growth of the market during the course of the forecast period. For instance, FDA discontinued the most highly recommended opioids, hydrocodone and oxycodone, from the market. Moreover, the limited availability of products for the treatment of OUD and low awareness of the treatment are also restraining the market. In addition to this, the highly adverse effects of the products are also hampering the market growth. For instance, Cassipa is a newly launched drug for opioid dependence treatment, but it has side effects such as constipation, oral mucosal erythema, headache, and others. Also, the reluctance of individuals to discontinue opioid dependence is also hindering the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class Analysis

Buprenorphine Dominated the Global Market

Based on drug class, this market is segmented into buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. The buprenorphine segment dominated the market growth owing to the rise in the awareness of buprenorphine assisted medications across the globe. Buprenorphine is considered as the partial opioid receptor antagonist, which is used in medication-assisted treatment of opioid dependence and boosts the withdrawal symptoms of opioid use. Buprenorphine is available in sublingual and buccal tablets, which are comparatively less convenient to administer compared to the oral route.

Buprenorphine segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Methadone decreases drug cravings and withdrawal symptoms and opioid dependence and over dosage are highly reduced by usage of methadone, which is fueling the market growth.

Naltrexone blocks drugs that prevent the release of dopamine in the body which effectively reduces cravings for opioid drugs and alcohol consumption which is also favoring the market growth.

By Route of Administration Analysis

Parenteral Route of Administration Dominated the Global Market

In terms of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral. Among these, the parenteral route of administration holds the largest opioid use disorder market share owing to increasing adoption of the parenteral drugs globally. Furthermore, increasing usage of parenteral drugs by medical practitioners for medication-assisted treatment is triggering the market growth. As a result, rising consumption is prompting key players to produce large quantities of parenteral drugs. The oral segment is anticipated to register a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the introduction of new therapies and ease of route of administration.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies to Dominate Global Market

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & stores, and online pharmacies. Increasing number of medical professionals prescribing opioid drugs to relieve pain faster is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, patients opting for non-prescription drugs, a continuation of opioid drugs to relieve pain, and others are the factors triggering the growth of the hospital pharmacies segment. Additionally, retail pharmacies & stores segment is expected to emerge as the second-largest market contributor owing to the rise in the drug supply to the medical professionals, healthcare centers, and others.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.50 billion in 2018. North America is anticipated to dominate the market globally. Dominance of the region is owing to the increase in non-prescription drug consumption and increased approvals for usage of opioid based products. For instance, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2016, it was estimated that around 2.1 million suffered from opioid use disorder, amongst which 1.8 million people suffered from pain reliever prescription. Europe is emerging as the second-largest contributor of the market owing to an increase in patients suffering from opioid use disorder and increasing geriatric population suffering from orthopedic pains that require opioids for faster relief. For instance, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health in Europe, in 2015, it is noted around 1.5 million population was suffering from high-risk opioid use disorder. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to an increase in the adoption of the opioid for chronic pain, post-surgical pain, and a rise in the prescription of opioid drugs by medical professionals. Additionally, major key players entering into the region are also boosting the growth of the market. However, the market revenue in the rest of the world is anticipated to experience lower growth owing to the unmet healthcare needs and low awareness in patients suffering from chronic pain.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Product Portfolio by Indivior PLC and Alkermes to Propel Their Share

The key players dominating the market are Indivior PLC and Alkermes due to their diverse product portfolio across the globe. In terms of revenue, Indivior PLC holds dominance owing to its blockbuster product suboxone, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid dependence. The significant upscale of the product across the globe is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, various initiatives taken by the company such as national campaigns conducted to create awareness related to new products for the treatment of OUD is also propelling the market growth. Alkermes is considered as the prominent market player owing to revenue generation by its blockbuster product named Vivitrol, containing naltrexone for the prevention of opioid dependence by encouraging opioid detoxification.

However, some of the key players such as Purdue Pharma and others have entered the different regions across the globe even after discontinuation of their product oxycontin in the U.S and Canada. Therefore, the market is expected to experience tough competition during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Indivior PLC

Alkermes

Orexo US, Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC

Mallinckrodt.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Mylan

Pfizer Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

December 2018 €“Sandoz Inc and Pear Therapeutics obtained FDA clearance for first prescription digital therapeutic named reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder. reSET-O is to be used to increase retention of patients with OUD in outpatient settings by providing cognitive behavioral therapy.

November 2017 €“ US FDA approved Sublocade product by Indivior PLC, which is injectable buprenorphine and is used for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder.

REPORT COVERAGE

The opioid use disorder market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, drug class of Opioid use disorder, route of administration, and others. Besides this, the report provides key insights into the market trends and highlights major industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, new product launches, statistics of opioid use disorder, and pipeline analysis. In addition to this, the report also focuses on the major driving factors and restraints that are influencing the market growth over the course of the period.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Drug Class

Buprenorphine

Methadone

Naltrexone

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

