Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Textiles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Antimicrobial Textiles Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antimicrobial Textiles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Bio-Based Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts and Others), By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Home, Commercial, Medical, Apparel, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global antimicrobial textiles market size was USD 9.23 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Antimicrobial Textiles Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

Antimicrobial agents are used on textiles to inhibit the growth of microorganisms on the fabric material. Antimicrobial agents are additives that are used on the fabric during the production or finishing process. These additives can be introduced into the fabric through inks & dyes during the extrusion or spinning process. The method through which the antimicrobial agents are introduced depends upon the end use of the fabric. The absorption properties of the fabric are responsible for the breeding of microbes on the fabric that leads to adverse effects on the health of humans. It can also lead to corrosion of the surface product that the fabric is covered with. Rising demand for hygiene and medical industries is expected to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Recent Development in Outbreak of Corona Virus Globally Has Led to the Use of Antimicrobial Textiles

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a rather big impact on the textile industry causing a rapid slowdown in the market. The growing demand for antimicrobial fabrics to prevent and help during the pandemic is supporting market growth. Antimicrobial agents are being used for making masks and gloves to prevent the spread of virus among the population.

Consumers are shifting towards antimicrobial fabric for daily use. Also, companies are shifting towards providing antimicrobial and sterilized fabrics for the manufacturing of masks & gloves, gowns, bedspreads and others. These products are provided to hospitals and medical shops. For instance, in March 2020, HeiQ Materials AG, a Switzerland based company, launched HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, an antimicrobial textiles and antiviral treatment that is effective against the human coronavirus for face mask testing. It considerably enhances the antiviral log reduction from 2.9 of the untreated face masks to 4.48, about 99.99% reduction of the virus infectivity. The prevalence of such trends is likely to bolster growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry Shall Foster Market

The growing healthcare industry is supporting the antimicrobial textiles market growth. The healthcare industry is the major consumer as it requires maintenance of high hygiene standards. Products such as curtains, bed & linens, dressing & bandages, surgical gowns are to be hygienically maintained at all times to prevent microbial growth. Antimicrobial agents that are used protect a wide variety of bacteria & germs and prevent further infection in patients.

Antimicrobial textiles prevent microbial growth on the surface of the products by having direct contact of material with the surface of products. Agents such as biocides are used into fabrics to control the growth of microbes. Moreover, the growth of the medical industry due to improving consumer lifestyle and high demand for healthcare hygiene is adding impetus to the market.

Increasing Demand for Sportswear from the Apparel Segment to Drive the Market

There is an increasing demand for antimicrobial fabrics as consumers are more aware of health and hygiene in addition to the adverse effect of microbes on the human body. Antimicrobial textiles are used for lowering down the discomfort, and the foul odor in fabrics which occurs due to the microbial growth and further causes skin infections. This is important during sports activity as a large amount of sweat produced due to increased temperature is a much favorable environment for microbial growth. The antimicrobial fabrics help in the reduction of cross-infection by preventing microbial growth and helps in increasing the performance of players during sports activity.

The rapid growth in nanoscience and technology has helped in various metal nanoparticle synthesis as well as synthetic textiles that impart non-durable to durable antimicrobial functionality. Growth in the sports industry and consumer shift towards a healthy regime is expected to drive the market in the forecast duration.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Material to Negatively Affect the Market Growth

The restraining factor affecting the market is fluctuating raw material prices. The raw materials used for such fabrics and antimicrobial agents such as silver, zinc, and copper. Prices of these materials fluctuate regularly as they are traded on the stock exchange. These fluctuations lead to high manufacturing costs. Moreover, some chemicals used as antimicrobial agents are harmful and cause skin irritation, when in contact with the skin. These chemicals, when released into the atmosphere, also affect the environment. Rising governmental regulations over these issues may challenge market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Active Agent Analysis

Synthetic Organic Compounds to Gain Impetus during the Forecast Period

Based on active agents, the market is classified into synthetic organic compounds, bio-based agents, metal & metallic salts, and others. Among these, the synthetic organic compounds hold the largest share due to their high efficiency on a large number of microbes that can affect the fabric condition. Bio-based agents have applications in the commercial textile as for the inhibition of the microbes growth. They are classified as extracts, and chitosan, where they are extracted from the skeleton of marine animals such as shellfishes. They act as a natural antimicrobial agent and have major applications in home sectors.

On the other hand, metal & metallic salts have a strong biocidal effect due to metal reduction property potential. They attack microbes on the cellular level and damage the protein structure. Thus, preventing from microbial attack. They have applications in the automotive and industrial sectors, where there are high chances of corrosion through microbes. Increasing the automobile sector is leading to the growth of the market.

By Fabric Analysis

Cotton to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on fabric, the market is classified into cotton, polyester, and others. Cotton is the largest segment as it a major fabric used for various applications in medical, automobile, apparel, and home. Cotton is a naturally occurring material and is easy to process which makes it a highly demanded fabric in various sectors. Cotton is easily susceptible to microbial attack, which is expected to drive the market in the future.

Polyester fabrics are high-performance manmade materials. These fabrics have applications in sportswear, carpets, tire cords, automotive airbags, and others. Rising awareness among consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle has led to inclination towards sports and fitness programs. The shift towards health & fitness regime has caused a high demand for sportswear, which is expected to further propel the product demand.

By Application Analysis

Medical Segment to Maintain Strong Growth During the Forecast Period

Based on the application, the market is segmented into the home, commercial, medical, apparel, industrial, and others. The growing demand for medical applications is causing a surge in the consumption of antimicrobial technologies in the market. The antimicrobial textiles offers benefits such as protection from microbial activity by being in direct contact with humans and maintenance of hygiene at the hospitals and clinics, thereby fueling market demand. Antimicrobial fabrics are used in curtains, uniforms, gowns, gloves, masks, and wipes, which is augmenting the medical industry growth and in turn, shall favor the market. The rise in the geriatric population along with advancement in technology with regulations promoting the product usage shall add impetus to the antimicrobial medical textile market.

Apparel applications are growing due to the changing lifestyle of consumers, along with per capita disposable income. These factors include rising awareness among consumers regarding fine and good quality fabrics as low-grade fabrics are harmful to the skin and body. Antimicrobial fabrics are used for making clothes, socks, sports clothing, and provide odor control. Additionally, companies are making various antimicrobial technologies that improve the durability and comfort of the apparel. For instance, DuPont offers SILVADUR Antimicrobial technologies which offer the freshness, increases odor control, and support hygiene. This technology adheres to the fiber surfaces providing long-lasting protection.

Antimicrobial fabrics are used in home products such as bedding, towels, curtains, and others. Growing product demand for better quality coupled with the growing consumer lifestyle is increasing the use of antimicrobial agents for the textile market. These factors, along with the emphasis of regional and national government agencies for sustainable textiles, are further driving the market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1,980.8 million in 2019 and is expected to show substantial growth owing to large scale demand from growing economies in China, India, and South Korea. Moreover, China is the major consumer due to a large amount of usage of antimicrobial fabrics for day to day activities. Rise in government intervention for improvising healthcare facilities in the region will further stimulate industry growth.

North America is the largest market for antimicrobial textiles due to the high growth of the healthcare industry in the region. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the spread of various types of diseases is leading to high-quality fabric usage by the medical sector and the adoption of proper hygiene and health maintenance by people. Furthermore, improved and advanced medical infrastructure in the U.S., accompanied by ongoing biotechnology advancements will lead to the commercialization of improved and new products, which are expected to boost the regional market growth.

Advancement in medical technology, coupled with government spending on various medical devices is likely to drive the European market. Growing consumer awareness regarding disease spread has led to the demand for better quality material, which is boosting the overall industry growth in this region. In Addition to this, the European Commission has mandated policies and laws regarding the marking and labeling of the fiber composition of the textile products, thereby adding impetus to the regional market growth

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is in its nascent stage and projected to gain favorable market share during the forecast period. Healthcare & pharmaceutical industry is supporting the growth in these regions. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials will further attract more revenue during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players are Forming Growth Strategies to Maintain Their Dominance in the Market

The competitive landscape of the market is consolidated with the presence of key players such as BASF, BioCote Limited, DuPont, Milliken & Company, and Trevira GmbH. These vendors have adopted several strategies such as investment, acquisition & mergers, and research & development for the antimicrobial textiles industry growth. Furthermore, small and medium-scale companies have upgraded and offered an improved product portfolio and other related services. This trend is projected to positively impact the global market during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Milliken & Company

Trevira GmbH

UNITIKA LTD.

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Herculite

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Microban International, Ltd.

Biocote Limited

Sanitized AG

DuPont

Other Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

April 2020 â€“ Milliken & Company, a textile manufacturing company is producing advanced medical personal protective equipment (PPE). The company is leveraging the materials science proficiency into manufacturing of PPE for the medical industry amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. The product BioSmartTM antimicrobial technology is used in lab coats, scrubs, and hospital curtains, it can kill up to 99.9% of common bacteria on touch.

May 2019 â€“ Trevira attended the TECHTEXTIL in Germany, where the company presented products of a broad spectrum of technologies and applications in the segment of functional & technical textiles. The company presented with the sister concern from parent company Indorama Ventures.

June 2018 â€“ Sciessent LLC expanded the global distribution footmark in the textile market through the addition of MKSLEO as a distributor in Thailand. This has helped Sciessents antimicrobial market growth, for water repellency and odor control products in the region and globally.

REPORT COVERAGE

The antimicrobial textiles market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market, current trends, and highlights the key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Active Agents

Synthetic Organic Compound

Bio Based Compound

Metal & Metallic Salts

Others

By Fabric

Cotton

Polyester

Others

By Application

Home

Commercial

Medical

Apparel

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Antimicrobial Textiles in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Bio-Based Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts and Others), By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Home, Commercial, Medical, Apparel, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580