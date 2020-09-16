Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disposable Medical Gloves market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Disposable Medical Gloves market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder free) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global disposable medical gloves market size was USD 5.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Disposable Medical Gloves Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Medical gloves, also known as disposable gloves, are dominantly used many healthcare professionals across the globe during examination and surgical procedures, to prevent cross-contamination and reduce the germ dissemination between the patients and care providers. Increasing usage of disposable gloves in healthcare and medical domain, rising awareness pertaining to health safety, and an accelerating number of surgeries globally are likely to upsurge the demand for disposable medical gloves during the forecast period.

The growth of the this market is likely to be fueled by the factors including technological advancements in glove manufacturing such as use of moisturizing agents for easy donning, antimicrobial technology, and manufacturing of textured gloves to aid the grip of the glove.

One of the most critical factor that is impacting the type of disposable medical gloves adoption rate is the issues associated with latex allergy, especially among healthcare workers who frequently wear latex gloves. The entry of small key players in the disposable gloves market and the growing investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure is boosting the sales of disposable gloves across the globe.

Changing trends in the adoption of disposable medical gloves and growing launches of new products by prominent key players are playing significant role in boosting the demand for disposable medical gloves. For Instance, in June 2019, Top Glove Corporation Bhd announced the launch of its newest medical glove, the BioGreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves (Powder-Free) and is the environmentally safe variation of its disposable nitrile gloves.

MARKET DRIVERS

“”Growing patient population and increase in medical tourism is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period

Rapidly growing number of chronic disease across globe and rise in patient population is likely to drive the market in the forthcoming years. There has been an increment in healthcare spending by the government organizations to establish a strong healthcare infrastructure which is providing advanced level of medical procedures opportunities to the patients.

An increasing proportion of people in many emerging nations using both public and private health care facilities is one of the major factor likely to fuel the disposable medical gloves market growth. The growth in medical tourism, along with large patient population, is likely to augment the demand of medical disposable gloves. Additionally, increasing awareness to healthcare at rural level, increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, enhanced diagnosis rate, and rise in the per capita healthcare spending are anticipated to fuel the demand of global market. Rate of aging over 60 years is expected to alter the volume and the types of healthcare services offered by the developed countries with an increase in the profile of overall diseases, which further is anticipated to propel the demand for disposable medical gloves.

Growing adoption of advanced products and increase in the awareness about the advantages offered by innovative gloves are likely to propel global market growth at significant rate during the forecast period.

Rise in the number of medical practitioners and growing medical procedures are likely to drive the disposable medical gloves market

A growing number of doctors in private and public healthcare sectors are likely to boost the usage of medical disposable gloves. Moreover, growing number of medical procedures globally is anticipated to boost the medical disposable gloves market growth during the forecast period. According to National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in 2016, it was estimated that around 84.6% of children and 64.4% of adults undergo dental surgical procedures, which is likely to rise in the forthcoming years. Additionally, growing number of ophthalmologist, increase number of cataract surgeries and orthopedic surgeries are likely to fuel the medical disposable gloves market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Application Outlook

The examination gloves segment would ensure to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

Based on application, the disposable medical gloves market has been categorized in to examination gloves and surgical gloves. The examination gloves segment dominated the medical gloves market in the year 2018. The segment is likely to lose the market share to some extent owing to increasing demand for surgical gloves.

The surgical exam gloves segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributable to the rise in the number of surgical procedures and upsurge in the economy. Along with this, players are focusing on the development of innovative surgical gloves and decline in the manufacturing lines of examination gloves by few leading players in the market will aid in the acceleration in the growth rate of surgical gloves in the forthcoming years.

However, in some regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, the examination gloves are expected to expand at considerable growth rate owing to introduction of nitrile gloves in these regions.

By Material Outlook

Synthetic medical gloves segment is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period, growing incidences of latex allergies to play a crucial role.

In terms of material, the market is bifurcated in to latex gloves and synthetic gloves. The synthetic gloves segment is further categorized into nitrile, neoprene, and polyisoprene gloves. Latex gloves dominate the disposable medical glove market owing to its superior qualities such as stretching excellent fit, desired grip for critical surgeries, and very smooth feel. The latex gloves are highly preferred in most of the medical procedures due to its advantages and low cost. However, the growing incidence of latex allergies have resulted in growing adoption of synthetic gloves among medical professionals.

By Category Outlook

Large enterprises to hold a leading position in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market in terms of revenue generation in the forecast period.

Based on the category, the global market has been divided into powdered and powder free gloves. The powder free gloves segment dominates the global market owing to ban on the powdered latex gloves by USFDA in U.S. due to growing incidences of asthma, other respiratory conditions, conjunctivitis, rhinitis, granuloma formation and peritoneal adhesions in patients having surgery. Further, the powder can carry natural latex proteins into the bloodstream (especially if wet) leading to exacerbation of latex allergies.

By End-user Outlook

In Global Market by end-user, hospitals & clinics segment would hold the highest share.

Based on end users, the disposable medical gloves market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic /pathology labs, dental clinics and others. Among them hospitals & Clinics segment is likely to hold dominating share of the market and also poised to expand at significant rate during the forecast period owing to the growing number of public and private hospitals in emerging nations such as China and India.

Also, strategically collaboration of key players with many hospitals and consolidating healthcare facilities is likely to drive this market. For instance, according to the survey conducted by American Hospital Association in 2019, it is estimated that the number of hospitals are increased by 700 in numbers in United States, among which 400 are community hospitals. Increase in diagnostic and pathology labs and growing number of medical practitioners are fueling the demand for disposable medical gloves.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 2.0 Billion in 2018. North America will continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about prevention of healthcare associated infections, and growing demand for high quality polyisoprene gloves for surgeries, high cost of the medical gloves in the region, and presence of large number of suppliers in the region. Moreover, stringent guidelines for the use of infection protection devices by the regulatory agencies in the countries such as U.S. and Canada plays crucial role in the medical gloves market in the region. Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommends wearing medical gloves to reduce risk of blood and body fluid contamination of healthcare workers hands and microbial dissemination in the environment.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share in the disposable medical gloves market owing to high consumption of medical disposable gloves in the countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc. According to Hartlega Holdings Bhd, Netherlands accounts for highest per capita glove consuming country with per capita consumption of gloves in pieces as 276 gloves whereas followed by Denmark and Germany is with 259 and 208 gloves consumed per capita respectively. Thus, high growth countries, including Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands would contribute to the growth of this market in the region. Growing demand for advanced gloves in France and Germany are likely to upsurge market in Europe.

North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, 2018

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in disposable medical gloves market value across the region. The market in the emerging countries like India, China, Bangladesh is likely to be driven by the growing adoption of nitrile gloves for examination owing to their puncture resistance, reduction in the cost of nitrile gloves making it affordable and alternative option for persons with latex allergies, and increasing spending on healthcare. A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetic foot ulcer along with infective diseases like HIV, STDs in the emerging countries will further augment the demand for gloves in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region is biggest supplier of the rubber gloves, fulfilling largest portion of the global demand. This is attributable to the highly developed rubber manufacturing facilities located in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.

The Middle East and Africa would have high growth in the market due to increasing healthcare awareness and spending. The region is significantly heading towards modernization and technological developments which is anticipated to

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Innovations in glove manufacturing technologies, the launch of new allergy free gloves, an increase in the production capacity by leading players in the market likely to drive the growth

Global medical gloves industry is dominated by the Malaysian suppliers such as Top Glove Corporation, Hartlega Holdings Bhd, etc. with more than 63% of the supply of rubber gloves owing to availability of natural rubber latex in this region. However, the surgical gloves market is dominated by the MNCs like Ansell, Cardinal Health, MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB among others. Global market is consolidated with few players holding largest market share. The global demand for rubber gloves is growing at average growth rate of 8-10% per annum.

Leading players in the market are focusing on the expansion of production capacities, investment in the nitrile glove production and distribution, research and development on alternatives for powdered latex gloves, and strategic partnerships with local distributors to establish global footprints.

List Of Key COMPANIES Profiled

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Dynarex Corporation

Elite Surgical

KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

Halyard Health

Romsons

REPORT COVERAGE

The disposable medical gloves market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on market at global as well as regional level along with the detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Moreover, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in this market, such as mergers & acquisitions, healthcare industry overview by key countries, and overview of latex allergy along with competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Application

Surgical

Examination

By Material

Latex

Synthetic

Nitrile

Neoprene

Polyisoprene

By Category

Powdered

Powder-free

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

August 2019: Top Glove Corporation Bhd announced the initiation of industry-academia collaboration by granting a research grant to University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) for the performing of glove industry related research.

June 2019: Top Glove Corporation Bhd announced the launch of its newest medical glove, the BioGreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves (Powder-Free) and is the environmentally safe variation of its disposable nitrile gloves.

March 2017: Hartalega Holdings Berhad announced its intentions to concentrate more on the emerging markets of India and China, as its capacity was set to increase over 200% over the next 8 years.

March 2017: Mun Global announced the launch of their first ever gauntlet cuff glove, GloveOn Alexa to join their existing nitrile product range.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Disposable Medical Gloves in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder free) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580