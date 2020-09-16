Global CBD Pet Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global CBD Pet Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the CBD Pet sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over a upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on CBD Pet market for the year 2020 and beyond.

Hemp derivative products such as CBD Pet Supplements have become a huge market for pet owners as pet owners are turning to alternative option of non-traditional therapeutics. Cannabidiol is the main compound found in a hemp plant that is being used because of its medicinal properties. There is an increase in demand of CBD among population to control a range of conditions such as nausea, anxiety, stress, etc.

Increasing consumer awareness of the natural supplements with therapeutic benefits of cannabis driving the growth of market. Additionally, raising government support and favourable trade regulatory environments related to CBD, cannabis and hemp fuelling the growth of market. For instance, the Farm Bill passed in December 2018, at United States Congress for the the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, to separating hemp and hemp-derived CBD from marijuana-based products, expected to create ample opportunities for the hemp-derived products including CBD to be used in the pet food industry.

The CBD Pet market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in CBD Pet in local as well as international market.

Global CBD Pet Market reports cover major players like Honest Paws, Canna-Pet, Fomo Bones, Pet, Relief, HolistaPet, Joy Organics, Wet Noses, CBD Living, Pet stock, Petco, Charlotte’s Web among others

Market Segments

Global CBD Pet Market by Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Therapeutic Grade Food Grade

Global CBD Pet Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Joint Pain Anxiety/Stress Epilepsy General Health/Wellness

Global CBD Pet Market Based on End Users Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Pet specialty stores e-commerce



Global CBD Pet Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for Global CBD Pet Market

To receive industry overview and future trends CBD Pet market

To analyze the CBD Pet market drivers and challenges

To get information on CBD Pet size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in CBD Pet industry

