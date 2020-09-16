Global Urgent Care Apps Market to Record an Exponential CAGR By 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Urgent Care Apps Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Healthcare IT sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over an upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare IT market for the year 2020 and beyond.

Urgent care apps are smartphone applications which can remotely accessed and route patients to the nearest and most cost-effective urgent care choice. Internet is believed to be great source for any information including medical information, furthermore, recently it us being used for private patient-doctor consultation. As the emergence of smartphone and huge penetration of internet to common people residing in rural and remote area made easy to access for urgent care apps. These apps provide directions, travel time, insurance options, wait times among others. They can notify healthcare practitioners and nurses about emergencies. These apps enable the patients to speak with healthcare professionals who can the answer the user’s medical questions.

Moreover, patients who are seeking medical care, be it for themselves or others, especially during emergency or specialty care, can use these apps and receive the required help from online doctors. There are several advantages of using urgent care apps, including these apps are being highly used in homecare application, usually by the elderly population. Urgent care apps have become a means to decrease long wait times and high ER costs. Additionally, they can help to reduce healthcare costs and act as a patient engagement tool.

The Urgent Care Apps market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in Urgent Care Apps in local as well as international market.

Global Urgent Care Apps Market reports cover major players like Allm Inc., Hospify, Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc., PatientSafe Solutions, Alayacare, Twiage LLC, TigerConnect, Siilo B.V., Imprivata, Inc. and MEDISAFE among others

Market Segments

Global Urgent Care Apps Market by App Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Pre-Hospital Emergency care & Triaging Apps In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps Post-Hospital Apps

Global Urgent Care Apps Market Based on Area Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Trauma Stroke Cardiac Conditions Others



Global Urgent Care Apps Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

