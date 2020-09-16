Transportation Fuel Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Growing transportation services are aiding the expansion of the Global Transportation Fuel Market. This information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Transportation Fuel Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Biofuels, and others), By End-User (Roadways, Airways, Railways, Waterways), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Transportation fuels are extensively used in different vehicles to generate energy. Some of the transportation fuels include diesel, gasoline, aviation turbine fuel, and biofuel. The global market is expected to grow with the rapidly increasing international trade.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/transportation-fuel-market-100451\

Key Market Driver – Increase in sales of vehicles and increase in disposable income

Key Market Restraint – Environment-related issues of burning transportation fuel

Asia Pacific Sees Maximum Growth Among Other Regions

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a higher rate in the global transportation fuel market during the forecast years. The market registers the maximum growth in the Asia Pacific owing to the rising population. This is further expected to fuel the demand for transportation fuels and will continue to increase in the forthcoming years. The number of vehicles in countries such as India, Indonesia, and China is increasing, primarily on account of rising per capita income among end-users. This is expected to enable growth in the transportation fuel market in Asia Pacific.

The growing aircraft traffic in countries such as France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. is expected to augment the demand for aviation fuel during the forecast period. Consequently, the transportation fuel market in North America and Europe is anticipated to rise between 2018 and 2026. Apart from these regions, the market is likely to grow in the Middle East and Africa owing to its improving economic rate.

Segmentation

By Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Biofuels

Aviation Turbine Fuel

CNG

Others

By End User

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Waterways

By Geography

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Berkshire Hathaway has committed a $10 billion preferred stock investment in Occidental Petroleum. The investment is contingent on the company completing its proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

In May 2019, The largest independent oil and gas company in Europe was formed after a multibillion-euro merging deal between energy unit of German chemicals group BASF with rival

In December 2018, the Indian civil aviation ministry has sought a major tax rejig on aviation fuel to increase the profits of airlines as the profits of airlines were not increasing with a number of passengers growing immensely.

Market Advances with a Multi-billion Euro Deal Between BASF and DEA

