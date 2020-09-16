Offshore AUV & ROV Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2025

The global offshore AUV and ROV market is likely to derive growth from recent technological advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Offshore AUV & ROV Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product(Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) & Remotely Operated Vehicle), By Propulsion(Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System), By Application(Drilling and Well Completion Support, Construction Support, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will expand considerably in the coming years, with impetus from increasing investment in hydrocarbon exploration.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/offshore-auv-rov-market-100432

The exceptional services offered by autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) as well as remotely operated vehicles (ROV) have created a huge demand across the world. The excessive use of fossil fuels has led to an increasing adoption of AUV and ROV among end users across the world. The constantly rising demand for hydrocarbons has encouraged companies to focus on offshore drilling activities, in order to enhance green energy. The role of AUVs in studying sea-floors before construction of subs-seas infrastructure has fuelled the demand for AUVs in recent years. Additionally, the incorporation of technologies such as intelligent control systems and sensor-based steering will contribute to an increase in the demand for AUVs and ROVs across the world. The report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the global offshore AUV and ROV market.

Key Market Driver – Technological development offers advance monitoring of oceanography

Key Market Restraint – Capital intensive marketx

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Are Offering Huge Growth Platforms

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions have laid the foundations for business expansions of companies operating in the global offshore AUV and ROV market. As companies are realizing the importance of adopting efficient functional concepts within an AUV and ROV utility, several companies are looking to adopt the services of other organizations who are well-versed with the related concepts. In February 2019, Stapem Offshore completed the acquisition of ROV service-based company ‘Film Ocean.’ With this acquisition, the company aims to extend its portfolio of ROV services, backed by Film Oceans’ extensive technological and innovative ROV collection. Fortune business Insights has predicted that Stapem’s latest acquisition will have a direct impact on the growth of the global offshore AUV and ROV market in the coming years. The report highlight a few of the leading mergers and acquisitions in the offshore AUV and ROV industry and gauges the impact of these M&As on the global market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-auv-rov-market-100432

Key Players Covered

Subsea 7

Fugro NV

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektonik

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Technologies

Birns Inc

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

DOF ASA

Stapem Offshore

Oceaneering International

Technip FMC

Deep Ocean Group

Saipem S.p.A.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Product

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Man-Portable

Large Vehicle

Light Weight Vehicle (LWV)

Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV)

Remotely Operated Vehicle

Small Vehicle

Work-Class Vehicle

Heavy Work-Class Vehicle

High Capacity Electric Vehicle

By Propulsion

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

By Application

Drilling and Well Completion Support

Construction Support

Inspection, Repair and Maintenance Service

Subsea Engineering Services

Remote Subsea Intervention Tooling Design and Build

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/offshore-auv-rov-market-100432

Major Table of Content For Offshore AUV and ROV Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Smart Mining Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Electric Fuse Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Drilling Tools Market 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Mass Flow Controller Market | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]