Natural Gas Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

The global natural gas market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the demand for light-duty vehicles. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Natural Gas Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Ethane, Propane, Methane, Others), by Source (Conventional Gas, Unconventional Gas), by Application (Automotive, Power Generation, Household, Industrial Fuel), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” natural gas burns cleaner than petroleum or coal. This in turn, reduces the emission of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Hence, it has led to a huge demand for natural gas which is one of the major factors that is likely to contribute to the growth of the global natural gas market. Moreover, the governments of several countries are encouraging the populace to make more usage of natural gas and reduce the consumption of carbon-intensive liquid and coal fuels.

The report classifies the global natural gas market on the bases of type, source, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market is segmented into propane, methane, ethane, and others. By source, the market is divided into conventional gas and unconventional gas. By source, the market is grouped into automotive, household, power generation, and industrial fuel. Amongst these, natural gas is one of the key fuels that is used persistently in power generation and industrial sectors.

Segmentation

By Type

Ethane

Propane

Methane

Others

By Source

Conventional Gas

Unconventional Gas

By Application

Automotive Light Duty Vehicles Heavy Duty Vehicles

Power Generation

Household

Industrial Fuel

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Rapid Urbanization and Increasing Demand for Energy to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global natural gas market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, the U.S. in North America is the largest producer and consumer of natural gas. In North America, natural gas is used widely in residential, commercial, and industrial application as well as in the field of electric power generation. Mexico in Latin America is the highest consumer of natural gas. In Europe, on the other hand, Russia is the largest producer of natural gas. The country also exports natural gas to other countries. India and China are the major consumers of natural gas in Asia Pacific. This is because of a rise in urbanization and an increasing demand for energy. The region is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Industry Developments

In Jan 2019, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will venture into US natural gas as LNG investment which will enable Saudi Arabia to compete with Qatar, which is planning to invest more than $20 billion.

In May 2019, NRG Energy buys retail electricity and natural gas business for $300M. As the stream serves more than 600,000 residential customers equivalents in nine states and Washington, DC. The deal is expected to increase NRG’s market share in Texas and a number of other markets in eastern the US.

In Feb 2019, Exxon Mobil and Qatar greenlight a plan to export natural gas from Texas. The project costs around $10 billion. Qatar wants to focus on the expansion of its natural gas business. Exxon and Qatar Petroleum have previously worked together in Argentina, Brazil, and Mozambique.

Top Players

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Gazprom

Chevron

EOG Resources

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chesapeake Energy

Anadarko Petroleum

China National Petroleum Corporation

Conoco Philips

Total S.A.

SM Energy Company

EQT

Cimarex Energy

Hess Corp

BP Plc

Eni S.p.A.

Encana

Exco Resources

Statoil ASA

Key Market Driver – Drift towards cleaner source of energy and application of natural gas in various fields

Key Market Restraint – Volatility in the price of crude oil

