DC Drives Market Size, Share, Global trends, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2026

The global DC drives market size was USD 4.34 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role in conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “DC Drives Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026” published the above information.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global DC Drives Market include;

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

TMEIC

American Control Electronics

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Siemens

Danfoss

KB Electronics

Parker Hannifin

Control Techniques – Americas

Gefran

Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the DC Drives Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

By Voltage

By Power

By End-Use

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content for DC Drives Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America DC Drives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Complete TOC Available Here….

