TMR Provides Industrial Dust Collector Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Global Industrial Dust Collector Market: Overview

According to a new market report pertaining to the global industrial dust collector market published by Transparency Market Research the global industrial dust collector market is anticipated to reach a volume of 5.4 Mn units by 2027. The industrial dust collector market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of sales. Growth of the industrial dust collector market can be attributed to the integration of smart technology into industrial dust collectors, which has triggered their demand, globally. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the leading industrial dust collector market, followed by North America.

Growing Number of Manufacturing Facilities Driving Industrial Dust Collector Market

The shifting trend toward sustainable power sources across the world has augmented the usage of industrial dust collectors to produce cleaner power by curbing carbon emissions.

Growth in the demand for electricity or rising energy demand across the globe is likely to result in increasing number of coal power plants and thermal power plants, which is expected to drive the demand for industrial dust collectors in the global market. Furthermore, carbon-free technologies are growing at a rapid pace in the process of power/electricity generation. This, in turn, is expected to boost the overall sales of industrial dust collectors, worldwide.

Industries such as syringe manufacturing, small rubber industries, wood working, and paint & coating have adopted steps to control dust, which is expected to boost the growth of the industrial dust collector market.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Industrial Dust Collector Market

Industrial Dust Collector Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global industrial dust collector market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the industrial dust collector market during the forecast period. Power companies across the U.S. are taking necessary steps to minimize the effect of dust and emission on the environment. Companies such as Dust Solutions Inc. and GE Corporation are extending help to such industries with their products. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global industrial dust collector market, accounting for a substantial share in 2019, with China, India, and Japan being the major markets in the region. The industrial dust collector markets in the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America are projected to increase moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global industrial dust collector market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries that hold growth opportunities or account for significant shares has also been included as part of the geographic analysis of the industrial dust collector market.

Industrial Dust Collector Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global industrial dust collector market. Key players profiled in the report on the global industrial dust collector include 3M Company, Donaldson Company, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corp., Nederman Holding AB., CECO Environmental, Alstom SA, Camfil APC, and American Air Filter Company, Inc.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Industrial Dust Collector Market: Segmentation

Industrial Dust Collector Market by Component

Products

Services

Industrial Dust Collector Market by Product Type

Central Dust Collectors

Baghouse Dust Collectors

Cyclone Dust Collectors

Wet Scrubber Dust Collectors

Mobile Dust Collectors

Industrial Dust Collector Market by Service Type

Maintenance & Installation Services

Filter Cleaning Services

Industrial Dust Collector Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEMs)

Indirect Sales Distributors Wholesalers

Online Retail

Industrial Dust Collector Market by End-use Industry

Mining

Chemicals

Construction

Food & Beverages

Semiconductors

Woodworking

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Print & Paint Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others (Oil & Gas, Textiles)

Industrial Dust Collector Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Industrial Dust Collector Market

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/