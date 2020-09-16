Cell Therapy Market Update: MaxCyte Advances Phase I Clinical Trial of Lead mRNA-based Cell Therapy | Roots Analysis

MaxCyte, the global Cell Therapy, and life sciences company, announced the initiation of dosing in the third cohort of patients of MaxCyte’s Phase I clinical trial (NCT03608618) with the next higher cell dose of MCY-M11. The dose-escalation trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability, as well as preliminary efficacy, of MCY-M11 administered intraperitoneally across a series of ascending dose-level cohorts.

What is MCY-M11: MCY-M11 is a mesothelin-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapy. It is a wholly-owned, non-viral mRNA-based cell therapy candidate from MaxCyte’s CARMA platform. The therapy is currently being tested in individuals with relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer and peritoneal mesothelioma.

What were the results in the first two cohorts: According to the company, in the first two cohorts, the infusion of MCY-M11 has been well-tolerated in all patients treated. No dose-limiting toxicities, infusion-related adverse events, on-target or off-target toxicities, or other unwanted events were observed.

For further information, check out the report here

Read more insights at

Roots Analysis – Leaders in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market Research

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]