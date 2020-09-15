Impact Of Covid-19 On Calcium Propionate Market Status – Global Scanario: Implications On Business Current And Future Size Till 2026

Calcium propionate acts as an antimicrobial agent for killing microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, viruses, and fungi. It is considered an ideal bakery preservative. Additionally, it is utilized in feed supplement to prolong the shelf life of products. Rise in demand for preserved food is expected to be a major driver of the global calcium propionate market during the forecast period. The market is likely to expand significantly in the near future. Calcium propionate is a cost effective food preservative compared to its substitutes. This is a major factor that drives the market.

The global calcium propionate market was valued at US$ 264.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Calcium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global calcium propionate market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for calcium propionate as preservative in bakery, meat processing, and packaged food products.

Based on application, the global calcium propionate market has been segmented into bakery, dairy, meat processing, animal feed, beverages, packaged food products, and others. Increase in health concerns and changes in consumer lifestyle have boosted the usage of calcium propionate in the past few years. Calcium propionate is primarily used as a preservative in bakery products such as bread, baked products, processed meat, and various dairy products. Increase in health concerns and changing consumer lifestyles have boosted the usage of calcium propionate. Calcium propionate is majorly used as preservative in bakery products such as bread; processed meat; and various dairy products.

Calcium propionate is less toxic compared to other preservatives. Preservatives such as sodium propionate are corrosive to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes, while calcium propionate is not an irritant.

Based on region, the global calcium propionate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held prominent share of the global calcium propionate market in 2017. It was followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the market during the forecast period. Europe is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

The report analyzes and forecasts the calcium propionate market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ thousand) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global calcium propionate market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for calcium propionate during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the calcium propionate market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global calcium propionate market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the calcium propionate market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The report also includes the analysis of various application segments based on their market size, growth rate, and segment attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global calcium propionate market by segmenting it in terms of application and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for calcium propionate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual application type segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global calcium propionate market. Key players profiled in the report are Niacet Corporation, Kemira, Macco Organiques Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, AB Mauri, A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited, Addcon GmbH, ABF Ingredients, Cargill Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BASF SE, and The Dow Chemical Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

