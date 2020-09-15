Embedded System for Automotive Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2025

Embedded System for Automotive Market: Overview

An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software with dedicated function, either fixed in capability or programmed that are designed, to maximize efficiency and reduce pollution. The embedded system is an integral part of automotive safety systems, which include anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and automatic four-wheel drive. It displays information either on the windshield of the car or on a separate screen. The embedded system hardware includes microcontroller or microprocessor, integrated circuit, central processing unit, and others. The embedded software system includes operating system such as Linux, Windows, Java, and others.

Embedded System for Automotive Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand for embedded systems, which are generally available in the cars, is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in modernization in the automobile industry, vehicle electrification, safety, and comfort are expected to boost embedded system during the forecast period. The embedded system for automotive market is likely to expand with a significant growth rate as all modern vehicles are equipped with embedded systems owing to extensive demand for safety and comfort while driving. This is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Automotive embedded systems have a short life, which is estimated to restraint the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the embedded system for automotive market can be bifurcated into two types. The aftermarket segment accounts for a higher share of the embedded system for automotive market, as compared to the other segment. This due to short life of the embedded system and continuous replacement of electronic components.

Embedded System for Automotive Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global embedded system for automotive market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

