Challenges: How does COVID-19 impact the Global Bitumen Emulsifier market

1 Growing Factors in Bitumen Emulsifier Market

From the snaky mountain roads to large four-lane highways, our roads have long and captivating history. At first roads were thoughtlessly developed by humans taking the same routes repeatedly in search of water and food. Bitumen emulsifier market size projected to grow at $157.9 million by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026, owing to the increased product usage in road construction activities. Increased use of bitumen emulsion in road construction activities is one of the major bitumen emulsifier industry insights.

Just as molecules combine into cells and cells into more complex creatures, our roads have undergone several phases of development from unconstructed rural roads to super highways. With the advent of technology, the process of road building has altered dramatically, since the past century. It made successive developments starting from huge team of workers with picks and spades to massive machineries.

2 Bitumen Emulsifier Market Segmentation by Type

Anionic

Cationic

Non Ionic

One such advanced form of road construction method is the one using bitumen emulsions. They are widely used in many pavement maintenance and construction applications because of their low temperature application.

3 What is bitumen emulsion?

Bitumen emulsions are a mixture of fine droplets of bitumen and water. They are traditionally made from soft bitumen grades [penetration > 70mm/10]. But as bitumen is a petroleum product it doesn’t blends with water. Also, because of its sticky nature, it doesn’t easily get fragmented into fine droplets. To deal with this problem an emulsifier is used.

4 Bitumen Emulsifier Market Segmentation by Setting Type

Slow setting

Medium setting

Rapid setting

Emulsifier is nothing but a surface-active agent which keeps the bitumen in its fine droplet state by prohibiting it from mixing with other droplets. As the droplets are very fine, they suspend in water.

5 Use of Bitumen Emulsion for Flexible Road Construction

In emerging nations such as India, rural sectors do not possess adequate transportation services. The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India (GoI) have decided to construct rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The main purpose of this initiative was to bring connectivity to all habitations under different climatic conditions. Bitumen is used as a binding agent in construction of roads and also in adhesives and protective coatings used in the construction field. In the most common processes, bitumen is heated to 100-200°C till it becomes fluid that is enough to mix with aggregate.

The traditional process of constructing roads involves the burning of bitumen which releases toxic gases that damages the environment. In colder areas, it is tough to uphold the temperature of hot mix. To tackle these problems and save the energy, bitumen emulsion can be an ideal option. Similarly, emulsion can be used in the areas having heavy rains where the hot mix plant is usually closed due to rain. However, with emulsified bitumen roads can be constructed without any difficulties even in rainy season and colder regions.

6 Future of Bitumen Emulsion market

Increase in the number of road construction activities worldwide, due to increasing population and favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of bitumen emulsifier market. A report by Research Dive have presented forecasts of the bitumen emulsifier industry that shows significant growth in the market in the next few years. The report says that the market is projected to grow at a growth rate of 4.2% by 2026.

According to Times of India, the plastic that is banned and seized by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporatiion(HDMC) cans be used with hot bitumen to asphalt roads in twin cities. All the plastic materials that are seized during raids are stored at Kannada Bhavan and HDMC’s zonal offices. The senior officers of the civic agency have been deliberating at length on the most feasible method of disposal, and have now decided to put them to good use. Vijay Kumar, the Wing Executive Engineer at HDMC said that by making use of this plastic and hot bitumen to tar the roads was the best available option for the HDMC. The Greater Chennai Corporation has successfully tested and proved that the use of plastic with bitumen intensifies the durability of roads. Further, HDMC commissioner Suresh Itnal said that he had assigned the engineers a task to formulate a plan to put the mass of seized plastic to constructive use. HDMC is expected to asphalt a small stretch using the mixed substance, based on the results of which the authorities will decide if the initiative can be applied to all the areas of the twin cities.

7 Top Gaining Key Players of Bitumen Emulsifier Market

British Petroleum

Indian Oil Corporation

Chevron Texaco Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Total S.A.

Nynas AB

Marathon Oil Company

China Petrochemical Corporation

Additionally, according to the insights from the 10th Asian Bitumen Conference held in New Delhi, India in 2015, the increase in road constructions in the emerging markets of China and India will be the foremost drivers of the bitumen industry in Asia. Eurobitume, the voice of the European bitumen industry, is now welcoming a wider range of companies to its membership. Earlier, the association was limited to manufacturers and vendors of bitumen but now it is open to hauliers & terminal operators, polymer modified bitumen, emulsions manufacturers, equipment suppliers, additive providers, analysis and testing providers, and educational institutes. All these activities, clearly indicate that the global market for Bitumen Emulsion is to gain height in the upcoming years.

