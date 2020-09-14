Transportation Security Technology Market 2025 Growth Analysis – Raytheon Company, Smiths Detection

The global transportation security technology market has registered a significant growth, owing to the rise in need for public safety. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has an authority over the security of the public travelling in the United States. TSA’s aim is to ensure the most effective and efficient transportation security. It shoulders the responsibility for the security of over 20,000 domestic flights per day and over 2,000 outbound international flights per day. TSA also screens approximately 2 million passengers per day and over 700 million passengers every year.

Major Key Players of the Transportation Security Technology Market are:

Raytheon Company, Smiths Detection, Security Electronic Equipment, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Rapiscan Systems, United Technologies Corporation, Alstom, and Kapsch.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to government incentives encouraging public safety and security concerns in the region. The high investment cost involved in adopting enhanced security technologies by developing economies serves as the major restraint to the market growth. However, emerging technologies in video surveillance and screening along with high return on investment from enhanced security offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The transportation security technology market is segmented by transportation mode, application, and region. The various transportation modes are airway, waterway, railway, and roadway. As per application, the market is categorized into video surveillance, passenger & baggage system, cargo inspection system, perimeter intrusion detection, access control, nuclear & radiology detection, fire safety & detection system, tracking & navigation system, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Major Types of Transportation Security Technology Market covered are:

Airway

Waterway

Roadway, and Railway

Major Applications of Transportation Security Technology Market covered are:

Video Surveillance

Passenger & Baggage Screening System

Cargo Inspection System

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Access Control

Nuclear & Radiological Detection System

Fire Safety & Detection System

Tracking & Navigation System, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Transportation Security Technology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Transportation Security Technology market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Transportation Security Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Transportation Security Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Transportation Security Technology Market Size

2.2 Transportation Security Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Transportation Security Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Transportation Security Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Transportation Security Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Transportation Security Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Transportation Security Technology Sales by Product

4.2 Global Transportation Security Technology Revenue by Product

4.3 Transportation Security Technology Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Transportation Security Technology Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Transportation Security Technology industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

