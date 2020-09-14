Coffee Beans Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2017–2024 – Luigi Lavazza, Illycaffè

Coffee bean refers to the coffee plant seed and is the source for coffee. Arabica and robusta are the two commonly found beans in the world. Arabica consists of around 2% caffeine whereas robusta beans consist of more than 4% of caffeine. Coffee is one of the most popular beverages across the globe, and hence it makes coffee beans a major cash crop and one of the key export products.

Major Key Players of the Coffee Beans Market are:

Kicking Horse Whole Bean, Death Wish Coffee, La Colombe Corsica Blend, Caribou Coffee, LUIGI LAVAZZA S.P.A., Illycaffè S.p.A., Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company, La Colombe Torrefaction, INC., Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc., Coffee Bean International, Inc.

The global coffee beans market size was valued at $10,471 million in 2017 and is likely to reach $15,635 million at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Europe was the largest contributor in 2017, accounting for around 35% of the market share.

The global coffee beans market is currently growing at a significant rate, owing to increase in coffee consumption among consumers. In addition, health benefits associated with coffee and expansion of the retail market makes the buying process easy for the consumers that drive the global coffee beans market. Moreover, decrease in consumption of carbonated drinks has supplemented the coffee beans market growth. However, availability of tea is projected to restrain the global coffee beans market.

Major Types of Coffee Beans Market covered are:

Arabica

Robusta, and Others

Major Applications of Coffee Beans Market covered are:

Personal Care

Food, and Pharmaceutical

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Coffee Beans consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Coffee Beans market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Coffee Beans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Coffee Beans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Coffee Beans industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

