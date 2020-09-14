Digital-Out-Of-Home Market Set For Rapid Growth During 2017–2023 – Jcdecaux, Lama Advertising

The global digital-out-of-home Market was valued at $3,639.30 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $8,393.30 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023. DOOH media is a form of marketing and advertisement solutions for targeting large audiences residing outside the home. The global digital-out-of-home market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on sales & marketing and inclination towards digitization across the globe.

Major Key Players of the Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market are:

JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings , Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Oohmedia! Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, and Aoto Electronics Co. Mvix, Inc., Christie Digital System, Ayuda Media System, and Deepsky Corporation Ltd.

The Asia-Pacific digital-out-of-home market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in government investment on digitization and rise in GDP in the regions, which assist in high advertisement spending.

The digital-out-of-home market is segmented based on format type, application, end user type, and geography. On the basis of format type, the market is classified into billboard, transit, street furniture, and others. By application, it is divided as indoor and outdoor. On the basis of end user type, the market is divided into automotive, personal care & household, entertainment, retail, food & beverages, telecom, BFSI, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market covered are:

Billboard

Transit

Street Furniture

Others

Major Applications of Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market covered are:

Indoor

Outdoor

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market Size

2.2 Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

