Three-Wheel Passenger Carrier Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies: Mahindra and Mahindra, Piaggio, Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle

Three-wheeler vehicles consists of three wheels, one wheel in front and two wheels in the rear. They are used for commuting short to medium distances and are used both for public transportation and goods carriage.

The strong demand from underdeveloped and developing nations for public transportation is one of the primary growth factors for the three-wheel passenger carrier market. The increase in the demand for low-cost passenger carriers such as 3Ws is mainly due to inadequate transportation facilities, lack of proper roads, and urban areas with heavy traffic congestions. 3Ws are used for a wide range of applications such as small logistics operations, public transportation, and personal use, which will subsequently drive the growth of this global market during the next four years.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. India is the major contributor for the 3W passenger carrier market in this region. The recent years witnessed the introduction of CNG-based 3Ws to satisfy the stringent regulations on the diesel and gasoline fuel types, which will fuel market growth. Additionally, factors such as high mobility and lower fares of 3W passenger carriers also drive the growth of the three-wheel passenger carrier market in this region.

Key Competitors of the Global Three-Wheel Passenger Carrier Market are: , Atul Auto, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, Piaggio, Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle

Major Product Types covered are:

Alternative Propulsion (AP) 3Ws

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE-Powered) 3Ws

Major Applications of Three-Wheel Passenger Carrier covered are:

Family Use

Urban and Rural Passenger Transport

Others

