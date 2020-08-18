Latest Research Report: Camping Tent Market 2020 Key vendors- Sierra Designs, Simex Outdoor, Vango

“ Camping Tent Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Camping is an outdoor activity which involves overnight stays away from the home in a shelter, such as a tent, a caravan, or a motorhome. Generally, participants leave their comfort zones to spend time outdoors in more natural ones for enjoyment. A diverse range of camping apparatus is used for camping, hiking, and climbing. Moreover, taking part in activities like hiking, walking or a jog is a great form of aerobic exercise. Camping reduces stress. With the bustling city life, all it takes is a day in nature to reset the mind of any stress and worry. The peace and serenity of nature help calm human minds. A camping tent provides a place to store clothes and luggage. Similarly, a tent offers a place to go away for a little privacy. Camping tents provide protection from sun and rain.

The increasing preference for staying healthy and seeking relief from busy and hectic lifestyles, is leading to the popularity of adventure activities. Europe dominated the adventure tourism market in 2015, by accounting for close to 40% of the market. More people are seeking to participate in adventure activities such as hiking, and rock, or mountain climbing, which is directly increasing the demand for camping tents. Camping organizations are offering more camping sites in Europe, leading to further growth in the adventure tourism segment.

Thanks to the Internet, buying camping equipment and required gear has become very comfortable. Branded products help consumers buy essential items like tents with ease. Vendors like Big Agnes offer their entire range of products on their website. They also have environmentally friendly camping tents, which are not only waterproof but also have solvent free coatings. These tents are helpful for people who have respiratory issues. Compact design, lightweight, and eco-friendly materials are some of the features common to products.

Camping is the most popular outdoor activity in countries around Europe, such as Austria, Norway, Germany, Russia, France, Sweden, and the U.K. that are investing significantly in this field due to increasing investments by respective governments in the tourism industry. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region that comprises countries such as China and India are expected to see huge growth for camping tent market due to increased participation in outdoor recreational activities.

Key Competitors of the Global Camping Tent Market are: , Big Agnes, Coleman, Johnson Outdoors, North Face, Hilleberg, Nemo Equipment, Oase Outdoors, Outwell, Sierra Designs, Simex Outdoor, Vango

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Camping Tent on national, regional and international levels. Camping Tent Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Unnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

Others

Major Applications of Camping Tent covered are:

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

E-Commerce Websites

This study report on global Camping Tent market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Camping Tent market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

