GCC Agricultural Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.8%.

The GCC Agricultural Robots market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The US $ 167.4 million in the new GCC market was implemented in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 389.1 million by 2027; It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. However, the growth rate is forecast by 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

The GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, introduced a range of precautionary steps to deter COVID-19 infection and contain the spread of the same, effective from during March 2020. Technological advancements are expected to boost the demand for agricultural robots in the GCC countries.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Agricultural Robots assays in the market.

The report segments the GCC agricultural robots market as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software and Services

By Product

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Driverless Tractors

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other

By Application

Field Farming

Precision Agriculture

Dairy management

Soil Management

Crop Management

Other

By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of GCC

