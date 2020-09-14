Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.8%.

An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising incidence of diabetes in Europe are the major factors that are driving the growth of the Immunochemistry Market in this region. According to the report by Business Market Insights, Europe Waste Heat Boiler market is expected to reach US$ 795.05 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.8%.

The Europe Waste Heat Boiler market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Waste Heat Boiler assays in the market.

Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market–Segmentation

Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Waste Heat Temperature

Medium Temperature

High Temperature

Ultra-High Temperature

Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Waste Heat Source

Oil Engine Exhaust

Gas Engine Exhaust

Gas Turbine Exhaust

Incinerator Exit Gases

Kiln & Furnace Gases

Others

Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Orientation

Horizontal

Vertical

Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By End-User

Power Generation Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Others

Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market-Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Nooter/Eriksen

Bosch Group

Thermax

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

