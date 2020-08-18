COVID-19 Impact: Sugarcane Syrup Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2025

“ Sugarcane Syrup Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Sugarcane syrup is a thick viscous, amber to golden colored syrup, which possesses a sweet flavor.

Sugarcane syrup made from sugarcane is widely used as a natural sweetener and flavoring agent by food industries for a variety of food products. It is widely used in the preparation of various bakery products such as waffles, cakes, pancakes, bread rolls, and French toast, as it helps retain moisture and prolong freshness, thus increasing their shelf life. In addition, it is used for flavoring a wide range of food products such as hot cereal, ice cream, sausages, fruit juices, corn fritters, baked beans, fresh donuts, and baked apples. Moreover, using sugarcane syrup in the preparation of bakery products is one of the traditional bakery practices. This is anticipated to increase the demand for sugarcane syrup in the market. Health benefits associated with sugarcane syrup has increased its consumption and usage among households, thereby driving the growth of Africa and Middle East sugarcane syrup market.

Key Competitors of the Global Sugarcane Syrup Market are: , Associated British Foods, Super Syrups, Tongaat Hulett, BKB, Sunshine Sugar, FROZY EGYPT, Kenana Sugar Company, White Nile Sugar Company (WNSC), GM Sugar Uganda, Kinyara Sugar Works, Royal Swaziland Sugar

Major Product Types covered are:

Pure Sugarcane Syrup

Mix Sugarcane Syrup

Major Applications of Sugarcane Syrup covered are:

Confectionery

Dairy

Prepared Mix

Others

“