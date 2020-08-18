Vegetable Protein Market Trends and Prospects Report to 2026 With Key Players Such as DuPont; Omega Protein Corporation; Roquette Frères; Axiom Foods Inc.; Glanbia plc

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Archer Daniels Midland Company; DuPont; Omega Protein Corporation; Roquette Frères; Axiom Foods Inc.; Glanbia plc; Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods; Growing Naturals, LLC; Nestlé; Amway; Nestlé; Jones-Hamilton Co.; AJINOMOTO CO.,INC.; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Tate & Lyle; Givaudan; Kerry Inc.; Michimoto Foods Products Co., Ltd.; Diana Group and Manildra Group.

Worldwide Vegetable Protein Industry 2020 Market Research Report

An introduction of Vegetable Protein Market 2020

Global Vegetable Protein Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of adoption of healthy food products and increasing levels of health-conscious population.

Vegetable protein can be defined as a by-product that is extracted out a number of vegetables after they have undergone through a number of processes of extracting other useful products from the same vegetable. This extraction of different products leaves the vegetables with different characteristics and textures, even giving them different characteristics related to proteins.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Source (Soy, Rapeseed, Pea, Others),

Form (Protein Isolate, Protein Concentrate, Others),

Application (Bakery, Beverages, Personal Care, Snacks, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of healthcare benefits and adoption from personal care and nutritional segment is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Variations in prices of raw materials depending on the output and overall quality of product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

In April 2018, Kerry Inc. announced that they had acquired Ojah. With this acquisition Kerry has acquired an innovative organisation that deals in plant-based protein used for substituting meat ingredients and texture.

In September 2017, Nestlé announced that they have acquired Sweet Earth. Sweet Earth will continue to operate separately under Nestlé’s support in the United States. This acquisition will help Nestlé enhance its plant-based protein products and capabilities.

