 Smart Farming Market 2020 Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026 | Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, ,

Global smart farming market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Smart Farming Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring & Others), Application (Smart Greenhouse Applications, Fish Farming Applications & Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Smart Farming Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data.Global Smart Farming market report studies the CAGR value fluctuation for the Industry in 2020-2027. The Smart Farming market document covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market research report comprises of the most important market insights that takes business to the highest level of growth and success. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Smart Farming report. By keenly unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is fostered for the business to prosper in the market. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, , Aglytix, and 360 Yield Center.

Global Smart Farming Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Huge acceptance of technology within the farming as it is more effective and efficient and utilize the resources in the best manner

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

Market Restraints:

Huge initial capital investment is a big barrier in smart farming as every farmer or person indulged into farming can’t be able to do investment at such a level.

Lack of infrastructure in Asia pacific regions whose major population is into the farming & agricultural related business

Lack of agricultural based technical knowledge & skilled farmer across the globe is one of the major restraints.

Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation:

By Offering Hardware Precision Farming Hardware Automation and Control Systems Drones/Uavs Irrigation Controller GPS/GNSS Flow and Application Control Devices Guidance and Steering Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers Displays Others Sensing and Monitoring Devices Yield Monitors Soil Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors Others Livestock Monitoring Hardware Rfid Tags and Readers Sensors Control System GPS Others Fish Farming Hardware GPS/GNSS Sensors Others Smart Greenhouse Hardware HVAC Systems Led Grow Lights Sensors Others Software Local/Web Based Cloud Based Platform as A Service (PaaS) Services System Integration and Consulting Managed Services Farm Operation Services Data Services Analytics Connectivity Services Assisted Professional Services Supply Chain Management Services\ Climate Information Services Others Assisted Professional Services

By Agriculture Type Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Fish Farm Monitoring Others

By Application Type Precision Farming Application Yield Monitoring Field Mapping Crop Scouting Weather Tracking & Forecasting Irrigation Management Inventory Management Farm Labor Management Financial Management Others Livestock Monitoring Applications Feeding Management Heat Stress Management Milk Harvesting Management Breeding Management Animal Comfort Management Behaviour Monitoring & Management Others Fish Farming Applications Fish Tracking & Fleet Navigation Feeding Management Water Quality Management Others Smart Greenhouse Applications HVAC Management Yield Monitoring Water & Fertilizer Management



By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



