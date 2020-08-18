Fishing Cages & Nets Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies: AKVA Group, Selstad, Badinotti, Aquamaof

“ Fishing Cages & Nets Market Overview 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Fishing Cages & Nets Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.

Fishing Cages & Nets are nets used for fishing and aquaculture. They are devices made from fibers woven in a grid-like structure. Fishing nets and aquaculture cages are usually meshes formed by knotting a relatively thin thread. Modern nets are usually made of artificial polyamides like nylon, although nets of organic polyamides such as wool or silk thread were common until recently and are still used.

The Fishing Cages & Nets industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Anhui, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hunan, such as Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu, Anhui Risheng and Qingdao Qihang. At present, Anhui Jinhai is the China leader, holding 5.06% production market share in 2016.

The Fishing Cages & Nets increases from 534.70 K MT in 2012 to 705.40 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.69%. In 2016, the China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages consumption market is led by Shandong and Shandong is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 14.42% of China consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages.

Fishing Cages & Nets downstream is wide and recently Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Individual Application, and Commercial Application. The Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market is mainly driven by growing demand for Commercial Application. Commercial Application accounts for nearly 71.19% of total downstream consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages in China.

Key Competitors of the Global Fishing Cages & Nets Market are: , AKVA Group, Selstad, Badinotti, Aquamaof, Garware Wall Rope, Hunan Xinhai, Zhejiang Honghai, Qingdao Qihang, Hunan Fuli Netting, Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting, Xinnong Netting, Anhui Huyu, Shandong Haoyuntong, Qingdao Lidong

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Fishing Cages & Nets on national, regional and international levels. Fishing Cages & Nets Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Fishing Nets

Aquaculture Cages

Major Applications of Fishing Cages & Nets covered are:

Individual Application

Commercial Application

This study report on global Fishing Cages & Nets market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Fishing Cages & Nets Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Fishing Cages & Nets industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Fishing Cages & Nets market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

