Emerging Trends: Breast Imaging Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2027

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to impact the global breast imaging market in an obstructive way. The ionizing segment is expected to be a lucrative segment in the forecast period. In light of the region, The North America region is anticipated to generate highest revenue in the forecast period.

The world is facing an unexpected change and many of the industries are experiencing thought tough situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has an obstructive impact on the global breast imaging market. Breast imaging is a diagnostic method that is used to identify a particular damaged region or tumor that are primary indication of breast cancer cells. Several advancements of breast imaging process that helps to capture images of breasts for early detection of breast cancer is driving the market growth. For instance, molecular breast imaging technique uses low energy X-rays to screen images and helps to find the presence of hard masses or calcifications in the breast that may lead to breast cancer. Thus rising number of breast cancer patients and need for early detection of breast cancer is anticipated to enhance the demand of the global breast imaging market. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global breast imaging market.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global breast imaging market is projected to harvest a revenue of $$6.14 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of the technology and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis, and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, rising number of a breast cancer patients and advancement in breast imaging technology has increased the demand of the global breast imaging market. However, factors such as radiation dose management, adoption of refurbished systems, and errors in image screening are expected to hinder the development of the market.

• The Ionizing Segment is expected to observe lucrative growth in the forecast period

Based on the technology, the global breast imaging market is segmented into ionizing and non-ionizing technology. The ionizing segment is further sub-segmented into full-field digital mammography, cone-beam computed tomography, computed tomography, and others. The non-ionizing technology segment is also further sub-segmented into

breast thermograph, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and others. Among these, 3D tomosynthesis sub-segment is expected to observe lucrative growth in the forecast period.

This is due to higher precision of this technology and it helps to takes numerous pictures of the breast in less time.

• Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

The global breast imaging market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to contribute for the enhanced demand in the forecast period. This region has contributed towards highest demand due to stringent government regulations to enhance the health care facilities and growing R & D activities to develop efficient breast imaging technologies. North America region is expected to generate highest revenue in the global market owing to the advanced healthcare facilities and encouraged utilization of breast imaging technology.

There are several players in the global market but major key-players of global breast imaging market GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Gamma Medica, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., SonoCine, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. and others.

