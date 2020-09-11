In-Depth Analysis: Glycomics Market by Key Vendors, Challenges and Opportunities 2027

Glycomics market is predicted to grow in terms of revenue in the forecast period. Technological advancement in the glycomics instrument is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. Enzymes segment is predicted to be the most lucrative segment in the forecast period. Academic & research institutes is predicted to have highest market share in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region market is predicted to create more investment opportunity for the investors in the forecast period.

Despite to corona pandemic, the glycomics market is predicted to grow in terms of revenue by 2027. Investment in research and development by most of the companies to treat the corona virus is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. Moreover, growth of the proteomics is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing demand for personalized medicines is predicted to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, high cost of glycomics tools is predicted to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global glycomics market.

According to a study conducted by Research Dive, the glucomics market is expected to register a revenue of $2,737.9 million by 2027.

The global market is classified on the basis of product type, application, and end-use industry. The report offers the complete information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players of the global market.

• Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst, technological advancement in glycomics devices is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the expensive tools of these devices is predicted to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

• Enzymes Segment is Predicted to be the Most Lucrative Segment

Depending on the product, the market is further segmented into enzymes, kits, reagents and instruments. Enzymes segment is predicted to have the highest market share in the forecast period. Enzymes are used in various recovery of the drugs procedures where major companies are investing in research and development is predicted to drive the segment in the forecast period.

• Drug Discovery & Development Segment is Predicted to have Maximum Growth Rate

Depending on application, the market is further segmented into drug discovery & development, diagnostics and others. Drug discovery & development is predicted to have the maximum growth rate in the forecast period. Companies investing more on developing drugs and therapies to meet the demand is predicted to drive the segment in the forecast period.

• Academic & Research Institutes Segment is Predicted to be the Most Profitable Segment

Depending on end user, the market is further segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, companies, CROs. Academic & research institutes segment is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. Rapid expansion of glycomics in various field by various organization for multiple uses is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

• Regional Breakdown of the Market

Depending on region, the market is further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region market is predicted to have more growth opportunity. Increasing number of pharma companies, increase in research and development by majority of the company and increasing number of geriatric population is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

• Top Companies Leading the Market

The major key players in the market are The Merck Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Shimadzu Co., Takara Holdings, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Waters Co., AspariaGlycomics S.L., and Bio-Techne Co. among others.

