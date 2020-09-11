Development Trends: Automated Analyzer Market – Future Growth, Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2027

The massive coronavirus transmission has created a significant impact on the global automated analyzer market, during the analysis period. Moreover, the Immuno based analyzer type has substantial growth in the global marketplace. Clinical analysis application shall witness lucrative market growth, over the forecast period. The Healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR, in the analysis timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region shall create huge opportunities for the investors during the analysis period. The key manufacturers of the automated analyzer market are focussing on multiple effective strategies to sustain in the COVID-19 chaos.

The outbreak coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has positively impacted the growth of automated analyzers in the global market. The driving factors of the global market are increasing shift towards lab automation, rising prevalence of blood & infectious disorders, and technological innovations. Though the markets across the economies are following complete lockdown in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the automated analyzer market has shown considerable growth, in the year 2020. Global leaders of the automated analyzer market are following various business strategies such as product development, strategic alliances, and technological advancements to sustain and to strengthen the footprint in the global market. For instance, in June 2020, Siemens Healthineers collaborated with BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) for the development of an automated SARS-CoV-2 total antibody test. The test is performed for detection of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, including IgG and IgM in blood, for the identification of patients who have developed an adaptive immune response. In addition to this, in May 2020, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a leading leader of in vitro diagnostics, has received the CE mark for the Ortho’s Total antibody test. These initiatives may offer massive opportunities for the automated analyzer market, during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The report is designed to guide key-players in strategic, operational, and financial planning over the next coming years.

According to the study of Research Dive, the global Automated Analyzer market is set to generate huge revenue by 2027, at a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The segmentation of the global automated analyzer market has been done on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides valuable insights on drivers, restraining factors, vital segments, future opportunities, and key players of the market.

• The Factors Affecting Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, technological innovation along with the rising prevalence of blood disease is propelling the global automated analyzer market growth. On the other hand, the higher prices of automated analyzers are projected to obstruct the growth of the global automated analyzer market, during the period of analysis.

• Immuno based Analyzer type shall have an Extensive Market Growth During the Analysis Period

Based on the type, the global automated analyzer market is broadly categorized into hematology analyzer, immuno based analyzer, routine biochemistry analyzer, and others. The immuno based analyzer is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR, throughout the forecast period. The immuno based analyzer is a strong diagnostic tool and it has the capability to measure drug in the blood, fertility disorders, and other applications. These elements may drive the global automated analyzer market, over the analysis period.

• Clinical Analysis application will have a significant Growth During the projected timeframe

Based on the application, the global automated analyzer market is classified into drug discovery, clinical analysis, chemical analysis, industrial analysis, and others. The clinical analysis application will have major market growth and is projected to rise at a remarkable CAGR, throughout the projected period. An increase in the adoption of lab automation is one of the key factors for the growth of the segment, over the forecast period.

• Healthcare Sector Will be the Most Lucrative

Based on the end-user, the global automated analyzer market is segmented into oil & gas, healthcare, chemical, and others. The healthcare segment will have the fastest growth, in the global market, during the analysis period. The growing emphasis on the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and initiatives towards medical and clinical laboratory automation; these factors are propelling the growth of the segment.

• Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Depending on the region, the global automated analyzer market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific automated analyzer market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the analysis period. The enormously growing patient of blood infections, increasing expenses on the technological innovation, and rising number of pharmaceutical organizations particularly in India, China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to surge the demand for the automated analyzer, throughout the forecast period.

The leading players of the global automated analyzer market consist of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cadmus Distribution Group Ltd, Danaher., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, ELITechGroup, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Hudson Robotics, BD., and Abbott.

