Global TDI (Time Delay Integration) Cameras Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2027

TDI (Time Delay Integration) is a line scanning method that gives excellent responsiveness to other video scanning methods. Time delay integration imaging technology allows high-speed in-line automatic, high-performance optical display inspection that is used in iPhones, iPads, and high-definition television. TDI camera features high sensitivity with quantum efficiency.

The camera’s sensors feature multiple output ports allowing high-speed line rates for high-speed imaging. When a linear sample movement occurs, the TDI camera turns into an advantage by coordinating sample movement with signal accumulation within the sensor. TDI cameras are also used in low-light scanning applications, which are very dim for line scan sensors.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

1. Adept Turnkey Pty Ltd

2. Detection Technology Plc.

3. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

4. IMEC Inc.

5. Matrox

6. Schäfter + Kirchhoff GmbH

7. STEMMER IMAGING AG

8. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

9. Vieworks Co., Ltd.

10. warpvision

The global TDI (Time Delay Integration) cameras market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. Based on application, the TDI (Time Delay Integration) cameras market is segmented into: DNA Sequencing, Surveillance, Astronomy, Wafer Inspection, Medical Radiography, Military Imaging, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, and Others.

TDI (Time Delay Integration) Cameras Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

