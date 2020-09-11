Outside Door Handle Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2027

In an upcoming market research study, Future Market Insights (FMI) lays bare undercurrents and opportunities prevailing in the global Outside Door Handle market. The report provides in-depth insights on the Outside Door Handle market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Outside Door Handle market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the global automotive & transportation industry. The Outside Door Handle market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Outside Door Handle market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Outside Door Handle market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Outside Door Handle Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Outside Door Handle market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Handle

Lever type

Push button type

Lift back type

Pull type

Others

By Sales channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Outside Door Handle Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Outside Door Handle market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Outside Door Handle market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

HU SHAN Auto parts,

VAST,

ITW Automotive Products GmbH,

Minda VAST,

Ruian Maohua Automobile Parts,

Mayco International,

CAR INTERNATIONAL,

Shivani Locks,

Trimark Corporation,

Valeo,

ALPHA Corporation,

Sakae Riken Kogyo,

Sandhar Technologies,

U-SHIN, Huf Grou, Doorman,

Aisin, Kakihara Industries and Magna.

