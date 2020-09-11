Condenser Fans Market: Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth 2028

Condenser Fans Market: Introduction

The evolution in the automotive and residential sectors has led to higher acceptance of equipment such as condenser fans that are used to exchange heat generated by an electronic equipment within a panel. A condenser fan must maximize cooling performance as quietly and as proficiently as possible, which means at lower horsepower producing greater airflow. Low noise is just as important as efficiency for condenser fans, hence the manufacturers in the global market are focusing on developing fans with reduce decibel levels. Moreover, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) has set standards for low noise fans.

Condenser fans are expected to emerge as an important equipment in the near future and will be used in various applications including buses, cars, heavy duty trucks, freeze trucks, air conditioners, etc. Different types of condenser fans are available, e.g., single phase condenser fans and three phase condenser fans. Among these, the three phase fans are in high demand.

More recently, condenser fans have been perceiving a heave in demand in the residential and industrial applications. Condenser fans are mostly used in the automotive industry to exchange heat generated by electronic components, which can lead to compressor failure.

Condenser Fans Market: Dynamics

The growing industrial sector both in the developed and developing economies is expected to be a primary factor driving the growth of the condenser fans market over the forecast period. Moreover, upsurge in the automotive industry across the globe is also expected to give traction to the growth of the condenser fans market in the coming decades. That apart, condenser fans increase the life of both compressor as well as equipment.

However, condenser fans require maintenance at a regular interval, which increases the overall cost. This is expected to act as a restraining factor for the growth of the global market.

A major trend expected five years down the line involves market leaders focusing on research and development activities to develop innovative and efficient products. Moreover, the market of condenser fans is highly consolidated with presence of few global and regional players. The manufacturers are escalating the competition by offering products and services according to consumer needs.

Condenser Fans Market: Segmentation

The global condenser fan market can be segmented on the basis of type, material type, sales channel and application.

Based on type, the global condenser fans market is segmented into:

Single Phase Condenser Fan

Three Phase Condenser Fan

Based on material type, the global condenser fans market is segmented into:

Stamped Steel

Cast Aluminum

Based on sales channel, the global condenser fans market is segmented into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Based on application, the global condenser fans market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Condenser Fans Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global condenser fan market is segmented as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, South East Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, India and the Middle East & Africa. The regional demand dynamics is directly correlated with the demand from the end-use industries. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific will be closely followed by North America. Both of these markets are predictable to witness high growth due to rapid industrialization and the expanding automotive industry.

Japan, in particular, is estimated to witness significant growth in the global condenser fans market due growing automotive industry. Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to grow at significant CAGRs during the forecast period owing to the high demand for condenser fans from the residential and commercial sectors.

Condenser Fans Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global condenser fan market include:

Multi-Wing America, Inc.

Rosenberg USA, Inc.

Maya Fan Air Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

VBM Enterprises

THERMO KINGTEC CO., LTD.

Yogvalley Vending Equipment’s Co.

HELLA India Lighting Ltd.

Dhiman Engineering Corporation

Sai Enviro

Trans ACNR Solutions Pvt. Ltd.