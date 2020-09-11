Natural Health Products Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, “Natural Health Products Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Natural Health Products market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Natural Health Products industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Natural Health Products study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Natural Health Products market include;

Herbalife International (United States), Omega Protein Corporation (United States), Archer Daniels Midland (United States), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Amway (United States), Nature’s Bounty Co. (United States), Blackmores (Australia), United Naturals Food, Inc. (United States), Nutraceutical International Corporation (United States) and Naturex SA (France)

Definition

Natural health products (NHPs) are naturally occurring substances that are used to restore or maintain good health. They are often made from plants, but can also be made from animals, microorganisms and marine sources. Natural health products include Vitamin and mineral supplements, Homeopathic medicines, Plant and herbal remedies, Traditional medicines, and Probiotics. Natural health products (NHPs), such as herbal medicines, vitamins, and other supplements, are now a 3 billion dollar industry annually in Canada. It is estimated that more than 70% of Canadians use these products to prevent or treat illness as well as to promote health. North America and Europe continue to be the mainstay markets for natural food ingredients. They represent approximately 60 percent of the global market.

The Natural Health Products Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Vitamins and Minerals, Herbal Remedies, Homeopathic Medicines, Traditional Medicines, Probiotics and Other Products), Form (Liquid, Solid), Sales Channel (Offline (Health Food Stores, Pharmacies, and Grocery Stores), Online (E-commerce, Manufacturers Websites)), End-User (Pregnant Women, Adult, Paediatric, Geriatric, Others), Source (Plant, Marine, Others)

Market Trend

Demand for Clean Label Dietary Supplements

Demand for Complementary and Alternative Medicine Products

Market Drivers

Increased Health Consciousness amongst Consumers, Shift towards Healthy and Nutritional Food Options and a growing aging population is the key factors driving the demand for the market.

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-Based Disorders, such as Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Obesity, Osteoporosis, and Diabetes

Opportunities

Consumer demand for healthier and more natural products with better efficacy are encouraging European companies to invest in research and development and look for natural ingredients.

Canada’s Recent National Legalization of Recreational Cannabis

The Natural Health Products industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Natural Health Products market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Natural Health Products industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Natural Health Products Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Natural Health Products Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Natural Health Products Market

The report highlights Natural Health Products market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Natural Health Products market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

