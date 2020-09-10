North America Ground Handling Software Market projected to reach US$ 471.10 million by 2027, Focusing on top key players like Damarel Systems International Ltd., INFORM GmbH, Quantum Aviation Solutions

The North America ground handling software market was valued at US$ 378.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 471.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027. The increase in investments toward the construction of newer airports and expansion of existing airports is boosting the ground handling software market growth.

The expansion of existing airports to add up more number of terminals leads to the rise in the demand for baggage management, passenger boarding management, and cargo area management solutions. In an attempt to ease the operations, the airport authorities across the globe are uplifting their interests and investments in simplifying the aforementioned tasks by employing various software, in turn, generating substantial revenues generation opportunities for the ground handling software market players.

Key Players:

Damarel Systems International Ltd., INFORM GmbH, Quantum Aviation Solutions, SITA, TOPSYSTEM SYSTEMHAUS GMBH, Wiseleap

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the aviation sector in North America to an unscheduled halt. The suspension of passenger air transport by the airline, governments, and airport authorities has shocked various associated industries. The repatriation flight and air freight business continue to function during the pandemic; however, since the operations at every airport are significantly restricted to the businesses mentioned above, the end users struggled to gain profits. This would hinder the adoption of advanced technologies among the end users, as gaining aeronautical revenue would be the end users priority as the airports begin operating.

The overall North America ground handling software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Ground Handling Software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America ground handling software market. Damarel System International Ltd, Inform GmbH, and SIT are among the key players serving the market in North America.