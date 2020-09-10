Europe Accreditation Management Software Market 2020 Flourishing Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Creatrix Campus, Dossier Solutions, Qualtrax, Inc

The accreditation management software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 26.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 72.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The software is availed by the faculty and management bodies of the institutes to automate assessment process and reduce workload. The software is capable of auto-creation of self-assessment reports and CQI tools to be in par with the industry standards. The use of accreditation management software helps educators and professionals to easily manage their tasks related to examinations, syllabus, faculty, students, and course evaluation. The increasing number of elementary and secondary schools, junior colleges, professional schools, business schools, technical and trade schools, and educational support services is expected to support the growth of the Europe accreditation management software market. However, the escalating number of cyberattacks limits the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Creatrix Campus Dossier Solutions Qualtrax, Inc.

In Europe, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Germany are the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. The government has restricted the opening of schools, colleges, and universities to curb impact of the disease. The shutdown of academic institutions and manufacturing units would lead to the disruption in the growth of accreditation management software market in Europe.

Based on enterprise size, the accreditation management software market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment led the accreditation management software market in 2019. The benefits conferred by accreditation management software such as simplifying complex operation processes and providing real-time visibility are attracting large enterprises to adopt this software. Supply chain is a critical component for any organization. In large enterprises, the supply chain and operations become complex with the expansion. Therefore, large enterprises are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of accreditation management software market.

