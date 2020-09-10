Industrial Oxygen Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Industrial Oxygen Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Industrial Oxygen Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Industrial Oxygen Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Industrial Oxygen Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Industrial Oxygen Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI's report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Oxygen Market.

Industrial Oxygen Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Industrial Oxygen Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Type

Low Purity (90%-99%)

High Purity (>99.5%)

By End-Use Industry

Automotive & Aerospace

Chemical Processing Fine/ Specialty Chemicals Petrochemicals Refining

Metallurgy

Energy Bio Energy Oil & Gas Co-generative Power Plant

Construction Material Lime & Cement Glass

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Medical & Healthcare

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Others (Pulp & Paper, Electronics, and Diving)

Industrial Oxygen Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Industrial Oxygen Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Industrial Oxygen Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

The Linde Plc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

SOL Spa

Noble Gas Solutions

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

Messer Group GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

KOATSU GAS KOGYO CO., LTD.

Crucial Questions Answered in the Report

Which end-use industry remains the top consumer of Industrial Oxygen in different regional Markets?

At what rate has the Global Industrial Oxygen Market been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the Global Industrial Oxygen Market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Industrial Oxygen Market players adopting to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the Global Industrial Oxygen Market?

