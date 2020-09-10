FMI Updates Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

FMI’ recent market study titled “Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028” comprises a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics. On conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the home sleep screening devices market, growth prospects of the home sleep screening devices market have been obtained with maximum precision.

The report features unique and salient factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the development of the home sleep screening devices market during the forecast period. These factors can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the home sleep screening devices market in the coming years.

The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the home sleep screening devices market in the most comprehensive way for the better understanding of readers. The wearable devices segment in one of the most promising revenue generating segment in home sleep screening devices market.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the home sleep screening devices market, which includes the summary of key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the prominent segments of the home sleep screening devices market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions pertaining to the home sleep screening devices market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about market dynamics, company share, cost structure, pricing analysis, list of key distributors and suppliers, list of key market participants in the home sleep screening devices market included in the report.

Chapter 8 – Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028 by product Type

Based on the product type, the home sleep screening devices market has been segmented into sleep monitors, wearables, non-wearables and smart sleep equipment. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the home sleep screening devices market and market attractive analysis based on the product type for each region.

Chapter 9 – Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028 by Application

Based on application, the home sleep screening devices market has been segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, sleep deprivation, circadian rhythm disorders and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the home sleep screening devices market and market attractive analysis based on application for each region.

Chapter 10 – Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028 by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the home sleep screening devices market has been segmented into pharmacy, retail stores, online sales, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the home sleep screening devices market and market attractive analysis based on distribution channel for each region.

Chapter 11 – Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028 by Region

This chapter explains how the home sleep screening devices market is expected to grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceana and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America home sleep screening devices market along with a country-wise assessment for the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on the regional trends in the home sleep screening devices market, along with regulations and company share analysis along with market growth on the basis of product type, application, Distribution channel and country.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028

Readers can find detailed information about factors such as home sleep screening devices pricing analysis, and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America home sleep screening devices market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the home sleep screening devices market in prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028

Important growth prospects of the home sleep screening devices market based on product type, application and distribution channel in several European countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028

Japan and China are the prominent regions in the East Asia market. Thus, they are the prime subject of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the East Asia home sleep screening devices market. In this chapter, readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the East Asia home sleep screening devices market for the period 2018–2028.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia, are the prominent regions in the South Asia market. Thus, they are the prime subject of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia home sleep screening devices market. In this chapter, readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the South Asia home sleep screening devices market for the period 2018–2028.

Chapter 17– Oceana Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028

Australia and New Zealand are the prominent regions in the Oceana market. Thus, they are the prime subject of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceana home sleep screening devices market. In this chapter, readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the Oceana home sleep screening devices market for the period 2018–2028.

Chapter 18 – MEA Home Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis 2013–2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028

This chapter provides information on how the home sleep screening devices market is expected to grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries and South Africa, during the period 2018–2028. Readers can find important factors that are estimated to have a significant impact on the growth of the home sleep screening devices market in MEA during the forecast period. This chapter also provides an overview of the regulations, drivers, restraints and trends prevalent in the MEA home sleep screening devices market.

Chapter 21 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the home sleep screening devices market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Market players featured in the home sleep screening devices report include Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huami Corporation, Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ResMed Inc., Responsive Surface Technology, LLC, and Simmons Bedding Company LLC.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the home sleep screening devices market.