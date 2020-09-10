Power Transformer Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Power Transformer Market Analysis 2019 – 2029

Future Market Insights published its recent report on the Global Power Transformer Market, which comprises of the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. It includes a comprehensive assessment of relevant and related market dynamics. After conducting a complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth prospective of the power transformer market, the growth predictions for the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.

POWER TRANSFORMER MARKET TAXONOMY

The global power transformer market is segmented into six segments in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader

Type

Core

Shell

Insulation

Dry

Wet

Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

End Use

Residential & Commercial

Utilities

Industrial

Voltage

100-200kV

200-400 kV

Above 400 kV

Application

Generation Step-up

Transmission

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the power transformer market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (~US$ million) estimates of prime segments of the power transformer market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions for the power transformer market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the power transformer market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the power transformer market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the report. It includes the product adoption & usage analysis, opportunity analysis, and manufacturer strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Power Transformer Market: Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the power transformer market.

Chapter 06 – Global Power Transformer Market: Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average prices of power transformers. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer-level pricing and region-level pricing is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Power Transformer Market: Demand (Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the power transformer market during 2014-2029. This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical power transformer market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019-2020) and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the power transformer market over the forecast period. This section highlights the opportunity analysis and key market dynamics of the power transformer market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Chapter 9 – Global Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Type

Based on type, the power transformer market is segmented into core and shell. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the power transformer market and market attractiveness analysis based on type.

Chapter 10 – Global Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Insulation

This chapter provides details about the power transformer market on the basis of insulation – dry and wet. In this chapter, readers can also understand the market attractiveness analysis for these divisions.

Chapter 11 – Global Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Voltage

Based on voltage, the power transformer market is segmented into 100-200kV, 200-400 kV, and above 400 kV power transformers. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the power transformer market and market attractiveness analysis based on voltage rating.

Chapter 12 – Global Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Phase

This chapter provides details about the power transformer market on the basis of phase – single phase and three phase. In this chapter, readers can also understand the market attractiveness analysis for these divisions.

Chapter 13 – Global Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the power transformer market on the basis of end use– residential & commercial, utilities, and industrial. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end use.

Chapter 14 – Global Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the power transformer market on the basis of application – generation step-up and transmission. In this chapter, readers can also understand the market attractiveness analysis for these divisions.

Chapter 15 – Global Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the power transformer market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 16 – North America Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the power transformer market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end uses and countries in North America.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power transformer market in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 18 – Europe Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power transformer market in the Europe region with detailed country level analysis of Germany, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power transformer market in South Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Rest of South Asia. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 20 – East Asia Excluding Oceania Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power transformer market in East Asian countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 21 – Oceania Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power transformer market in countries in Oceania such as Australia and New Zealand. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 22 – MEA Power Transformer Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power transformer market in countries in Middle East & Africa such as GCC countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and the Rest of MEA. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the power transformer market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 24 – Competition Analysis

This chapter includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Eaton, and Kirloskar Electric, among others.

Chapter 25– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the power transformer market report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain several conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the power transformer market.